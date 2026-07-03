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Jason Derulo.
Music

Jason Derulo Faces Backlash for Living Room Floor 'Status Symbol' Shark Aquarium

The pop star's home aquarium was criticized by the International Fund for Animal Welfare as setting a "bad example."

Jaelani Turner-Williams34 days ago
The Property Brothers Lend a Hand to Needy Homeowners Who are 'Under Pressure'
Pop Culture

'Property Brothers: Under Pressure' Focuses on Real-Life Housing Struggles

Inside the new HGTV series, Drew and Jonathan Scott trade luxury flips for raw emotion, tight budgets, and families rebuilding after disaster.

Bernadette Giacomazzo112 days ago
Lil Baby Official/YouTube
Music

Lil Baby Invests in His Old Neighborhood, Plots Affordable Housing

The 'WHAM' rapper visited the Oakland City neighborhood with his sons Jason and Loyal.

Jaelani Turner-Williams133 days ago
James Van Der Beek with short hair and a leather jacket stands outdoors, with a blurred crowd in the background.
Pop Culture

James Van Der Beek Got Help to Secure Down Payment on $4.8M Texas Ranch

The late actor, with help from friends, transitioned his family’s Austin property from rental to ownership ahead of his passing.

Mark Elibert151 days ago
(L-R) 6ix9ine and Island Boys.
Music

6ix9ine Debunks Island Boys Home Invasion Rumor: 'That's Just a Myth'

The controversial rapper believes the suspects were people from his neighborhood.

Trey Alston240 days ago
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David Anthony Burke, aka D4VD, attends the Ottolinger Womenswear Fall/Winter 2025-2026 show.
Music

D4vd Reportedly Transfers Ownership of Texas Homes to His Mother

Parents answered the door after officers showed up at his Houston residence following a swatting call.

Jose Martinez280 days ago
Skai Jackson
Pop Culture

Skai Jackson’s Ex Faces New Arrest Over Alleged Home Burglary

He allegedly robbed the home with another suspect while the owner was running errands.

Trey Alston352 days ago
Annie Knight claims to be making some big money these days.
Pop Culture

OnlyFans Viral Star Annie Knight Claims to Make Over $200K Per Month

Knight, who was recently hospitalized after sleeping with 583 men in a single day, also says she owns four homes as part of her "financial security."

Jaelani Turner-Williams418 days ago
Rapper Nelly wearing sunglasses and a white hoodie, performing on stage with a vibrant background.
Music

Nelly Said He Had to Move After His ‘MTV Cribs’ Appearance: ‘We Got Gates and Sh*t After That’

He showed off his St. Louis-area home on a 2002 episode right when his music career took off.

tara mahadevan480 days ago
A person peeks out of a brownstone door on the left, while a group of people stand on the sidewalk on the right, dressed warmly.
Pop Culture

'Sex and The City' Apartment Owner Snaps at Tourists: 'It's Not Carrie's, It's Mine'

The homeowner, who brought the infamous brownstone property in 1984, will soon install a gate to prevent tourists from trespassing.

Alex Ocho483 days ago
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A woman in a white outfit sits in a podcast studio with a microphone. The background has pink signage with "Angel" written on it.
Sports

Angel Reese Surprises Her Mom By Paying Off Her Mortgage for Her Birthday

Chicago Sky player Angel Reese surprises her mom by paying off her mortgage on her 54th birthday.

tara mahadevan532 days ago
Drake, wearing a black leather jacket, stands in a crowded stadium, looking to the side.
Music

Drake’s Beverly Hills Mansion Available to Rent for $250,000 a Month

Drake has been trying to sell the property since 2023.

tara mahadevan541 days ago
Britney Spears in a sparkly dress on the left; Brittany Murphy in a black dress on the right.
Pop Culture

Home Where Britney Spears Lived and Brittany Murphy Died Goes On Sale

The listing of the home says it's been completely "reborn."

Mark Elibert578 days ago
Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson is seen during a Indiana Pacers and Philadelphia 76ers game
Music

50 Cent Talks Seizing Home of Employee Who Embezzled Millions, Says He’ll Keep Family Photos

50 Cent joked about his plans to seize a former employee’s assets, including his home, after he won a recent $6.2 million lawsuit against him.

Joe Price1219 days ago
Marie Kondo, the author of The Life-Changing Magic of Tidying Up
Pop Culture

Marie Kondo Shares She’s 'Kind of Given Up' on Being Tidy to Spend More Time With Her Children

Marie Kondo, author of the 2014 NYT bestseller 'The Life-Changing Magic of Tidying Up,' admits her organization habits have changed after having kids.

Brad Callas1266 days ago
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2 Chainz on the red carpet posing for photo
Music

2 Chainz Says He Found Late Father's Hidden Cash Stash Thanks to Broken Pipe in House

2 Chainz says a broken pipe in his home resulted in the discovery of a hidden stash of rolled-up bills belonging to his father, who died in 2012.

Trace William Cowen1268 days ago
Billie Eilish and Finneas at the Academy Awards
Music

Suspect Arrested After Trying to Break Into Billie Eilish and Finneas' Childhood Home (UPDATE)

A man was arrested after apparently trying to break into Billie Eilish and Finneas' childhood home in Los Angeles' Highland Park neighborhood on Thursday night

Brad Callas1287 days ago
Complex Volume roundup news story
Music

GloRilla, Zazie Beetz, Odell Beckham Jr., and More Featured in Complex Volume 002: Home

Complex has returned with the second edition of Volume, which focuses on the idea of Home and features interviews with GloRilla, Zazie Beetz, and others.

Joe Price1301 days ago

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