bravezombie99
Joined March 2020 | 2 posts
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Latest Stories
A Detailed Look at “Objects,” SHOP’s Collection of Home Goods Available Exclusively at ComplexLand 2.0
We, at Complex SHOP, were inspired & have teamed up with some of our favorite brands & designers for a special Home Goods program, “Objects” at Complexland 2.0.
bravezombie991809 days ago
GORPCORE, Streetwear’s Love Affair with the Great Outdoors
In order to figure out what’s next for Gorpcore, we talked to Jeanine Pesce of a creative consulting agency, RANGE, Gene Han of outdoors haven & Hatchet Supply.
bravezombie991901 days ago