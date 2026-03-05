Lil Baby Invests in His Old Neighborhood, Plots Affordable Housing

Lil Baby detailed his plan to invest in his former neighborhood while visiting the area with his sons in a new vlog.

In the video posted on Wednesday (March 4), the WHAM rapper went to Atlanta’s Oakland City neighborhood with his sons Jason, whom he shares with Ayesha Howard, and Loyal, whom he shares with Jayda Cheaves.

The video shows the family visiting vacant houses in the neighborhood for inspection, while the rapper also points out other homes in the neighborhood already being renovated.

“See, that's how they already doing the neighborhood. They're making the neighborhood some new houses,” Lil Baby says around the two-minute mark of the video above.