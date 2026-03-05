Music

Lil Baby Invests in His Old Neighborhood, Plots Affordable Housing

The 'WHAM' rapper visited the Oakland City neighborhood with his sons Jason and Loyal.

Lil Baby detailed his plan to invest in his former neighborhood while visiting the area with his sons in a new vlog.

In the video posted on Wednesday (March 4), the WHAM rapper went to Atlanta’s Oakland City neighborhood with his sons Jason, whom he shares with Ayesha Howard, and Loyal, whom he shares with Jayda Cheaves.

The video shows the family visiting vacant houses in the neighborhood for inspection, while the rapper also points out other homes in the neighborhood already being renovated.

“See, that's how they already doing the neighborhood. They're making the neighborhood some new houses,” Lil Baby says around the two-minute mark of the video above.

“I did too much in and around the hood,” he continued. “N***as be like, they
doing all this and that by the hood. They don't even own nothing.”

Lil Baby explained that he’s buying properties that he used to “hustle in front of” before establishing his mainstream rap career.

“It was times when this [was] abandoned. I still was standing here while it was abandoned. No lights, no water, no nothing,” he said.

The rapper also teased that he may turn the homes into affordable living properties, although he looks at the properties as having “sentimental value.”

Lil Baby regularly returns to Atlanta for philanthropic efforts, most recently last Christmas, when he partnered with Lil Yachty for a local toy drive.

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