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DDG Claims He Was the Victim of a Hit-And-Run
“He had his blinkers on, acting like he was going to turn into the gas station.”
'The Game' Actor Hosea Chanchez Reveals His Father Was Killed in Alabama
Alabama police say that the case is still being investigated.
Teen Charged With Murder After Hitting Two Girls With Car, Allegedly Livestreamed After
The 17-year-old suspect allegedly streamed himself playing video games after the incident.
IShowSpeed Calls Out ‘Dumbass’ Hit-and-Run Driver Caught on Camera During Stream
"They literally got you on the news," Speed told his chat after the incident.
Wife of Weezer Bassist Charged With Attempted Murder After Standoff With Police
Authorities claim Jillian Lauren ignored repeated requests to drop her gun before pointing the weapon at them.
LSU Tigers Standout Kyren Lacy Wanted on Felony Hit-and-Run Charges
The LSU wide receiver is also wanted on a charge of negligent homicide.
Chiefs WR Rashee Rice Sued After Allegedly Fleeing Scene of Major Car Accident (UPDATE)
Police have confirmed the car involved in the accident was registered to Rice.
‘Black Panther’ Stuntwoman Injured in Hit-and-Run on New Year’s Day
29-year-old Carrie Bernas was struck in a hit-and-run nearly an hour after the ball dropped just blocks away.
Surveillance Footage Doesn’t Show Hit-and-Run on 76ers Guard Kelly Oubre Jr., Police Say
The Philadelphia 76ers guard was injured in an apparent hit-and-run last week.
Florida Woman Arrested for Allegedly Stealing Mother’s Car, Running Her Over
A 25-year-old woman is accused of assaulting her mother and speeding off in her vehicle.
Pedestrian Struck by Hit-and-Run Driver, Then Run Over by Self-Driving Car
The pedestrian, who is currently in critical condition, was struck at a busy San Francisco intersection and left stuck under a self-driving taxi.
Angus Cloud Reportedly Involved in Hit-and-Run Collision
Police sources say the 'Euphoria' star isn't an official suspect but “his name has been floated for possible involvement” and they’re looking to talk to him.
Anne Heche Declared Brain Dead One Week After Car Crash (UPDATE)
Anne Heche is comatose and in “critical condition” several days after a fiery car wreck in Los Angeles left her hospitalized. She's also under investigation.
Long Island Man Pleads Guilty to Charges Stemming from 2021 Hit-and-Run Death of Nicki Minaj's Father
The man accused of killing Nicki Minaj's father, Robert Maraj, in a hit-and-run collision last year pleaded guilty on Friday to two charges.
‘The Office’ Actor David Koechner Charged With Hit-and-Run and DUI Over New Year’s Arrest
Actor and comedian David Koechner of 'Anchorman' and 'The Office' has been charged with DUI and hit-and-run following a New Year’s Eve arrest.
Iowa Man Who Killed Friend After Argument Over Mayonnaise Sentenced to Life in Prison
An Iowa man has been sentenced to life in prison for running his friend over with his truck and killing him, following a fight about mayonnaise.
6 People Dead, Over 40 Injured After SUV Plows Into Holiday Parade in Wisconsin (UPDATE)
Over 40 attendees of the annual Waukesha Christmas Parade in Wisconsin were injured when an SUV drove through the crowd. At least five were killed.
'She Rates Dogs' Podcast Co-Host Mat George Killed in Hit-and-Run
Mat George, co-host of the 'She Rates Dogs' podcast, was struck by a car in Los Angeles and pronounced dead at the scene. He was 26 years old.