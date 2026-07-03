Hit And Run

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DDG
Pop Culture

DDG Claims He Was the Victim of a Hit-And-Run

“He had his blinkers on, acting like he was going to turn into the gas station.”

Trey Alston48 days ago
'The Game' Actor Hosea Chancez Reveals His Father Was Killed in Alabama
Pop Culture

'The Game' Actor Hosea Chanchez Reveals His Father Was Killed in Alabama

Alabama police say that the case is still being investigated.

Bernadette Giacomazzo262 days ago
Photos of two young women surrounded by bouquets of flowers on grass, creating a memorial.
Life

Teen Charged With Murder After Hitting Two Girls With Car, Allegedly Livestreamed After

The 17-year-old suspect allegedly streamed himself playing video games after the incident.

Joe Price288 days ago
IShowSpeed.
Pop Culture

IShowSpeed Calls Out ‘Dumbass’ Hit-and-Run Driver Caught on Camera During Stream

"They literally got you on the news," Speed told his chat after the incident.

Trace William Cowen294 days ago
Scott Shriner stands next to Jillian Lauren at a film festival event.
Music

Wife of Weezer Bassist Charged With Attempted Murder After Standoff With Police

Authorities claim Jillian Lauren ignored repeated requests to drop her gun before pointing the weapon at them.

Jose Martinez464 days ago
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Kyren Lacy of the LSU Tigers during a game against the Oklahoma Sooners.
Sports

LSU Tigers Standout Kyren Lacy Wanted on Felony Hit-and-Run Charges

The LSU wide receiver is also wanted on a charge of negligent homicide.

Joe Price553 days ago
Football player wearing a team uniform and headband on the field
Sports

Chiefs WR Rashee Rice Sued After Allegedly Fleeing Scene of Major Car Accident (UPDATE)

Police have confirmed the car involved in the accident was registered to Rice.

Mark Elibert838 days ago
Pop Culture

‘Black Panther’ Stuntwoman Injured in Hit-and-Run on New Year’s Day

29-year-old Carrie Bernas was struck in a hit-and-run nearly an hour after the ball dropped just blocks away.

Alex Ocho927 days ago
Sports

Surveillance Footage Doesn’t Show Hit-and-Run on 76ers Guard Kelly Oubre Jr., Police Say

The Philadelphia 76ers guard was injured in an apparent hit-and-run last week.

Joe Price975 days ago
Life

Florida Woman Arrested for Allegedly Stealing Mother’s Car, Running Her Over

A 25-year-old woman is accused of assaulting her mother and speeding off in her vehicle.

Alex Ocho1004 days ago
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Life

Pedestrian Struck by Hit-and-Run Driver, Then Run Over by Self-Driving Car

The pedestrian, who is currently in critical condition, was struck at a busy San Francisco intersection and left stuck under a self-driving taxi.

Alex Ocho1018 days ago
A Cloud on the red carpet besuited
Pop Culture

Angus Cloud Reportedly Involved in Hit-and-Run Collision

Police sources say the 'Euphoria' star isn't an official suspect but “his name has been floated for possible involvement” and they’re looking to talk to him.

Zach Dionne1242 days ago
anne heche wearing a pink hat
Pop Culture

Anne Heche Declared Brain Dead One Week After Car Crash (UPDATE)

Anne Heche is comatose and in “critical condition” several days after a fiery car wreck in Los Angeles left her hospitalized. She's also under investigation.

Zach Dionne1439 days ago
Nicki Minaj speaks at Billboard Women In Music event
Music

Long Island Man Pleads Guilty to Charges Stemming from 2021 Hit-and-Run Death of Nicki Minaj's Father

The man accused of killing Nicki Minaj's father, Robert Maraj, in a hit-and-run collision last year pleaded guilty on Friday to two charges.

Brad Callas1533 days ago
Actor and comedian David Koechner performs on day one of the NOHO Comedy Festival
Pop Culture

‘The Office’ Actor David Koechner Charged With Hit-and-Run and DUI Over New Year’s Arrest

Actor and comedian David Koechner of 'Anchorman' and 'The Office' has been charged with DUI and hit-and-run following a New Year’s Eve arrest.

Joe Price1568 days ago
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mayo murderer kristofer erlbacher has been sentenced
Life

Iowa Man Who Killed Friend After Argument Over Mayonnaise Sentenced to Life in Prison

An Iowa man has been sentenced to life in prison for running his friend over with his truck and killing him, following a fight about mayonnaise.

Brad Callas1624 days ago
Flashing lights from ambulance.
Life

6 People Dead, Over 40 Injured After SUV Plows Into Holiday Parade in Wisconsin (UPDATE)

Over 40 attendees of the annual Waukesha Christmas Parade in Wisconsin were injured when an SUV drove through the crowd. At least five were killed.

Jose Martinez1699 days ago
Screenshot of post from matchu_chutrain on Instagram.
Pop Culture

'She Rates Dogs' Podcast Co-Host Mat George Killed in Hit-and-Run

Mat George, co-host of the 'She Rates Dogs' podcast, was struck by a car in Los Angeles and pronounced dead at the scene. He was 26 years old.

Jose Martinez1825 days ago

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