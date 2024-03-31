Police Searching for Rashee Rice After Chiefs WR Allegedly Fled Scene of Major Car Accident

Police are looking to speak to Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice after a vehicle registered in his name was involved in a car crash in Dallas, Texas.
According to The Dallas Morning News, the incident occurred on Saturday, with dashcam footage from the incident showing two cars racing and colliding with other vehicles on the 6600 block of North Central Expressway.
TMZ obtained images from the scene that showed the aftermath of the crash and a group of men who are believed to be responsible leaving the scene. A woman who was injured told The Dallas Morning News that her son was put in danger, and the men left without checking on anyone.
"No one stopped," Quinn the woman said. "We had children, like, we had kids, you know what I'm saying? It's the fact that there was no sympathy shown to where y'all can even have the decency to stop and check to make sure someone's OK, someone's alive, you know?"
Another witness said that the men took guns and bags from one of the cars before fleeing. Dallas police spokeswoman Kristin Lowman said initial investigations found the person driving a Chevrolet Corvette and someone else in a Lamborghini were speeding down the far left lane before losing control of their vehicles.
Lowman added the Lambo drove into the shoulder and "hit the center median wall, causing a chain reaction collision involving four other vehicles." The people in both the Lamborghini and Corvette left the scene without checking on others or leaving any information.
Two drivers received minor injuries and were treated at the site, while two others were sent to the hospital with minor injuries as well. Although he's not considered a suspect in the accident, the Dallas Morning News obtained a police call sheet that listed Rice as the driver of the Corvette.
Rice was drafted by the Chiefs in 2023 where he finished second among NFL rookie receivers in yards. He helped the Chiefs defeat the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LVIII by catching six passes for 39 yards.