Police Searching for Rashee Rice After Chiefs WR Allegedly Fled Scene of Major Car Accident

Police are looking to speak to Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice after a vehicle registered in his name was involved in a car crash in Dallas, Texas.

According to The Dallas Morning News, the incident occurred on Saturday, with dashcam footage from the incident showing two cars racing and colliding with other vehicles on the 6600 block of North Central Expressway.

TMZ obtained images from the scene that showed the aftermath of the crash and a group of men who are believed to be responsible leaving the scene. A woman who was injured told The Dallas Morning News that her son was put in danger, and the men left without checking on anyone.

"No one stopped," Quinn the woman said. "We had children, like, we had kids, you know what I'm saying? It's the fact that there was no sympathy shown to where y'all can even have the decency to stop and check to make sure someone's OK, someone's alive, you know?"