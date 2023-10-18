Florida Woman Arrested for Allegedly Stealing Mother’s Car, Running Her Over

A Florida woman was arrested after allegedly beating up her mother and stealing her car following an argument.

Last Thursday afternoon, 25-year-old Amber Scheuren-Rusnak reportedly had a heated argument with her mom in Cocoa, Florida, during which she physically assaulted her. After the altercation, Scheuren-Rusnak is accused of stealing her mother’s car and striking her with it.

A witness called 911 to report the incident, and police arrived to find Scheuren-Rusnak’s mother injured. She was subsequently taken to the hospital in critical but stable condition. The exact cause of their argument remains unclear.