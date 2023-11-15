Surveillance Footage Doesn’t Show Hit-and-Run on 76ers Guard Kelly Oubre Jr., Police Say

Police have revealed they've been unable to obtain footage that shows Philadelphia 76ers guard Kelly Oubre Jr. being struck by a vehicle in an apparent hit-and-run that left him injured.

Per The Philadelphia Inquirer, police said that surveillance footage recovered so far does not show evidence of the incident. "The Police Department currently does not have any video or photographic evidence that depicts this collision,” said department spokesperson Sgt. Eric Gripp on Wednesday, Nov. 15. "We continue to work in hopes of gathering evidence, and we encourage anyone who has information to reach out to our crash investigation unit."

Two employees from businesses close to where the reported crash happened said they have reviewed two hours of security camera footage so far and haven't been able to find any evidence of a crash. While there's no video footage so far, Gripp added that Oubre has not been accused of fabricating his story. A source familiar with the investigation added that Oubre, who recently moved to Center City after signing with Philadelphia in September, could have given authorities an inaccurate account of when and where the crash happened.

The 27-year-old 76ers guard was left with a broken rib, lacerations, and various other injuries, according to initial reports. The team said Oubre "was a pedestrian struck by a motor vehicle tonight in Center City." He was treated for injuries at the scene by paramedics and was later taken to a nearby hospital. While Ardian Wojnarowski reported that Oubre is "expected to miss significant time due to his injuries," he's likely to return to the court before the end of the season.

Oubre was walking near his home at around 7 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 11 when a vehicle reportedly hit him "in the upper chest area with the driver-side mirror." The investigation into the incident is ongoing.