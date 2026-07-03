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Neuroscientist Carl Hart discusses how his research on drugs like cocaine & methamphetamine has led him to decide that all drugs should be decriminalized.Kevin L. Clark
In support of the 25-year-old singer hospitalized for a reported heroin overdose, entertainers like Ariana Grande, Kehlani, Missy Elliott, Ellen DeGeneres, Meghan Trainor, and Jada Pinkett Smith have tweeted messages of love.Eric Skelton
There's no evidence marijuana is a "gateway" drug, and it's definitely not as addictive as heroin.Sara David
Here's all the drugs and booze the character's of HBO's 'Vinyl' consumed in the pilot episode.erich4chi