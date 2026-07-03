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Singer Billy Idol performs onstage during the Above Ground 4 concert benefiting Musicares at The Fonda Theatre on October 26, 2025 in Los Angeles, California.
Music

Billy Idol Says He Smoked Crack to Kick Heroin Habit: 'I'm Glad I Got Away'

The English musician nearly had a fatal heroin overdose in 1984 but turned to another drug to kick the habit.

Jaelani Turner-Williams134 days ago
Charlie Sheen is seated, wearing a pink shirt and jeans, speaking into a microphone during a podcast interview.
Pop Culture

Charlie Sheen Recalls Mistaking Heroin for Cocaine in the '90s

In an appearance on Logan Paul's podcast, Sheen opened up about his struggles with substance abuse.

Joe Price295 days ago
PARIS, FRANCE - AUGUST 21: American rapper Kid Cudi performs live on stage during Rock en Seine music festival at Domaine National de Saint-Cloud on August 21, 2025 in Paris, France.
Music

Kid Cudi Warns Fans Against 'Hardcore Drugs': 'There's No Happy Ending to That Story'

The rapper-actor said that cocaine, molly, meth, and heroin are bad news.

Jaelani Turner-Williams320 days ago
Myanmar drugs burning
Life

Myanmar Burns $298 Million Worth of Illegal Drugs Including Heroin and Meth

The country marked the U.N.'s International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking.

tara mahadevan385 days ago
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 04: Paris Jackson attends the Paramount Golden Globe Nominee Celebration at Cipriani Beverly Hills on January 04, 2025, in Beverly Hills, California.
Pop Culture

Paris Jackson Has ‘Gratitude’ After 5 Years Sober From Heroin, Alcohol

The singer, model and daughter of Michael Jackson wrote that being "thankful would be a poor euphemism."

Jaelani Turner-Williams555 days ago
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A Chihuahua sits alertly on a grassy field with foliage in the background
Life

Chihuahua Owners Arrested After Dog Overdoses on Heroin and Cocaine at Motel

The South Carolina pet owners have pleaded guilty.

Joe Price764 days ago
MKW lead image for news story
Pop Culture

Man Who Sold Fatal Heroin Dose to Michael K. Williams Pleads Guilty

Michael K. Williams died in 2021 of acute intoxication from the fentanyl-laced heroin sold to him by a dealer named Irvin Cartagena, who has pleaded guilty.

Jose Martinez1198 days ago
Fetty Wap attends the Abyss by Abby show with preformance by Fetty Wap
Music

Fetty Wap Arrested for Allegedly Threatening to Kill Man on FaceTime Call After Labeling Him a 'Rat'

Fetty Wap has been arrested for violating the conditions of his pre-trial release after he allegedly made a threat against someone on a FaceTime call.

Joe Price1438 days ago
A spoonful of cocaine and a syringe of heroin
Life

B.C. Becomes First Province to Decriminalize Small Amounts of Hard Drugs

After British Columbia decriminalized possession of up to 2.5 grams of opioids, cocaine, and amphetamines, some critics say the amount isn't enough.

Sydney Brasil1507 days ago
Image of the alleged drug smuggling tunnel
Life

Drug Smuggling Tunnel Found Running Over 1,700 Feet From Tijuana to San Diego

The secret entrance was located by San Diego’s Otay Mesa border crossing and featured rail and ventilation systems, electricity, and reinforced walls.

Brenton Blanchet1521 days ago
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Free heroin handed out by Vancouver's Drug User Liberation Front
Life

Free Heroin, Coke, and Meth Secretly Distributed Across B.C. By Pro-Drug Network

To help combat the tainted drug supplies that continue to plague users in B.C., 17 grams of coke, heroin, and meth were shipped across the province.

Coleman Molnar1555 days ago
Free heroin handed out by Vancouver's Drug User Liberation Front
Life

Vancouver Nonprofits Give Away Free Meth, Heroin, and Cocaine

To prove that access to clean street drugs could immediately help to mitigate overdoses, several Vancouver nonprofits are handing out free samples of narcotics.

Coleman Molnar1618 days ago
A photograph of a bowl of cereal
Life

Michigan Man Sentenced to Life in Prison for Fatally Dosing Wife's Cereal with Heroin

A Michigan man has been sentenced to life in prison for killing his wife by lacing her cereal with heroin in 2014. It was later ruled a homicide in 2019.

tara mahadevan1677 days ago
Juicy J arrives to the 2019 BET Hip Hop Awards
Music

Juicy J Speaks on How 'Drugs Really Broke Three 6 Mafia Up'

Juicy said that “drugs really broke Three 6 Mafia up" while talking to Nas and Minya “Miss Info” Oh on Spotify’s 'The Bridge: 50 Years of Hip Hop' podcast.

Brenton Blanchet1689 days ago
A white man is seen in handcuffs in court.
Life

Michigan Man Who Laced Wife’s Cereal With Heroin Convicted of Premeditated Murder

The death occurred back in 2014 and was initially ruled as an accidental overdose until the wife's family raised concerns with local police.

Trace William Cowen1702 days ago
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Fentanyl pills
Life

Multi-Million Dollar Drug Bust Yields Tens of Thousands of Fentanyl Pills

A multi-million dollar drug bust yielded tens of thousands of fentanyl pills, in addition to about 38 kilograms of other drugs, according to the DEA.

Gavin Evans1907 days ago
free-meth-heroin-vancouver
Life

Activists Gave Out Free Samples of Cocaine, Meth, and Heroin in Vancouver

The group handed out samples of cocaine, heroin, and meth as the City of Vancouver petitions for the decriminalization of drugs up to a three-day supply.

Sydney Brasil1917 days ago

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