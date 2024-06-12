Chihuahua Owners Arrested After Dog Overdoses on Heroin and Cocaine at Motel

A couple pleaded guilty after their 15-pound chihuahua suffered a cocaine and heroin overdose.

Per WBTV, Myrtle Beach, South Carolina police have charged Shane Harris and Serrena Young with mistreatment of an animal after a firefighter found the dog suffering from a drug overdose. According to the police report on the incident, a firefighter at the scene of the Palmetto Vista Motel gave the dog Narcan, a medication for battling opioid overdoses. The firefighter administered the Narcan through the use of a nebulizer machine.

After the dog was successfully revived, she was given oxygen and taken to a nearby animal care hospital. Harris accompanied the health aide, who responded to the situation when they went to the fire station, claiming a man came to his motel room and left heroin on the table, which the dog ate when left unsupervised. Detectives were dispatched to the motel, where Young remained, and executed a search warrant. A used syringe, which later tested positive for both of the drugs, was found in a purse at the scene.

Harris has pleaded guilty to abandonment or mistreatment of an animal and has been sentenced to 15 days in jail and must pay $1,000 in fines. Young, meanwhile, was ordered to pay $700 in fines and spend the same amount of time in jail. Young was also hit with a charge of possession with intent to deliver heroin, which comes with a $35,000 bond.