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Teen hero pictured in news report
Life

16-Year-Old Praised as ‘Hero’ After Dying While Trying to Save Children From Florida Rip Currents

A GoFundMe has since been launched for the family of the young hero, with the current amount raised at the time of this writing having topped $80,000.

Trace William Cowen1192 days ago
Metro Boomin attends Savage Mode 2 Official Album release Party
Music

Metro Boomin Pays Off Mortgage for Wife and Son of ‘Hero’ Retired Cop Who Died Confronting Buffalo Shooter

Aaron Salter III, whose father was killed in the Buffalo supermarket shooting, said Metro "asked if he could help me during my tragic loss and did just that."

Joshua Espinoza1457 days ago
Mississippi teen hailed as hero after helping rescue 3 girls, officer from river
Life

City Honors Mississippi Teen Who Helped Save Three People and Police Officer From River

Sixteen-year-old Corion Evans received a Certificate of Commendation for his heroic acts: “I was just like, ‘I can’t let none of these folks die.'"

Joshua Espinoza1471 days ago
Buffalo Mayor Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown identified and praised security guard Aaron Salter for engaging the shooter
Life

Buffalo Mayor Praises 'Hero' Security Guard who Died While Confronting Supermarket Gunman

A retired Buffalo police officer who died while exchanging gunfire with the supermarket shooter on Saturday is being hailed as a 'hero' by city officials.

Brad Callas1523 days ago
Video shows crossing guard save student from car
Pop Culture

Maryland Crossing Guard Shown On Video Saving Student From Moving Car

Cpl. Annette Goodyear of the North East Police Department can be seen pushing a North East Middle School student out of the way as a car comes flying through.

Brenton Blanchet1621 days ago
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Anti-apartheid leader Desmond Tutu dies at 90
Life

Anti-Apartheid Leader Desmond Tutu Dead at 90

Desmond Tutu, the retired Anglican Archbishop of Cape Town and Nobel Peace Prize winner who helped end apartheid in South Africa, died Sunday at 90.

Brad Callas1663 days ago
oklahoma student savior
Life

Oklahoma Sixth Grader Saves Choking Classmate and Woman From Burning House in Same Day

An Oklahoma sixth-grader was honored after he saved one of his classmates from choking and helped a woman from a burning building on the same day.

Jordan Rose1668 days ago
Will Poulter in an interview.
Pop Culture

Will Poulter Set to Play Adam Warlock in Marvel's 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3'

Deadline reports that Will Poulter will be making his Marvel Cinematic Universe debut by playing Adam Warlock in 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.'

Jordan Rose1739 days ago
ca-teen-bear-dogs
Life

California Teen Speaks About Viral Clip of Her Protecting Dogs From Bear

17-year-old Hailey Morinico, of California, discusses the backstory of the viral clip in which she's seen rescuing her dogs by shoving a bear off a wall.

Jose Martinez1870 days ago
A United Parcel Service Inc. (UPS) truck makes deliveries July 23, 2009 in Chicago, Illinois.
Life

Video Shows UPS Driver Running Across Street to Help Child Stuck Under Heavy Package

UPS driver Marco Angel became a hero last month when he sprinted across the street to rescue a 4-year-old child trapped under a package twice his size.

Jose Martinez1908 days ago
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Hanoi
Life

Delivery Driver in Vietnam Miraculously Catches Toddler Who Fell From 12th Floor Balcony

A delivery driver in Hanoi, Vietnam is being praised as a hero after he saved a toddler who fell from the 12th story balcony of an apartment complex. 

Alex Galbraith1962 days ago
homeless man atl screenshot
Life

Atlanta Homeless Man Who Saved Animals From Fire Provided With Housing, a Therapist, and Educational Tools

Atlanta's Keith Walker, who pulled 16 dogs and cats from a burning shelter, will be enrolled in a program providing housing, food, and occupational skills.

tara mahadevan1995 days ago
capitol police
Life

Capitol Police Officer Eugene Goodman Praised for Turning Mob Away From Senate Chamber

A police officer is being hailed as a hero for diverting a pro-Trump mob away from the Senate chamber during Wednesday’s attack on the Capitol building.

Sarah Jasmine Montgomery2013 days ago
Kit Harington at the Emmys.
Pop Culture

Kit Harington Explains Why He Doesn't Want to Play Anymore 'Heroic' Roles Like Jon Snow

During an interview with 'The Telegraph,' Kit Harington says that he no longer wants to play traditionally silent/heroic roles like Jon Snow.

Gavin Evans2123 days ago
Justin Gavin
Life

Connecticut Teen Saves a Mother and Her 3 Young Children From Burning Car

A Waterbury, Connecticut teenager is being commended after reportedly pulling four people—a mother and her three kids—from a burning SUV.

Gavin Evans2129 days ago
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Car Fire
Life

Video Shows Man Pulling Driver From Car That Exploded

Ashford, Connecticut resident Glenwood Little was saved from near-certain death when his car exploded.

Joe Price2429 days ago

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