Hermès Billionaire Plans to Adopt His Gardener and Leave Him Half of His Fortune

An 80-year-old billionaire, who’s also a descendant of the Hermès luxury design house, is planning to adopt his 51-year-old gardener, to whom he will bequeath his fortune.

The Tribune de Genève reports that Nicolas Puech, who doesn’t have a spouse or children, will leave around half of his $11.5 billion fortune and real estate portfolio to his unnamed gardener. Puech has apparently already given the man a property in Morocco and a villa in Switzerland, altogether worth almost $6 million.

Puech regards his “former gardener and handyman” as his “adopted son.” The man is married to a woman from Spain and has two children.

Puech handing his money over to his gardener also presents another problem, as he had already committed his fortune to the Isocrates Foundation, which he created to protect and promote public debate. It seems the organization is now poised for a legal battle if he does attempt to cancel his inheritance contract.