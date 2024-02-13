49ers’ Christian McCaffrey Brought a $60,000 Hermès Bag to the Super Bowl

The San Francisco 49ers player was photographed with the expensive bag as he made his way into Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Sunday.

Feb 13, 2024
Steph Chambers / Getty Images
Although he may have lost at the 2024 Super Bowl, Christian McCaffrey won fashionistas over with his pre-game look.

On Sunday, as he made his way into Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, the 27-year-old San Francisco 49ers player was photographed donning a double-breasted black-and-white pinstriped suit by Polo Ralph Lauren Purple Label, according to Page Six.

Steph Chambers / Getty Images

In addition to his black tie, leather dress shoes, and sunglasses, McCaffrey also rocked a hefty oversized Hermès Birkin bag before walking into the locker rooms.

Per MightyChic.com, the size 40 leather bag retails for a whopping $62,650.

MightyChic / Via mightychic.com

The Chiefs proved victorious during Sunday’s game, beating the 49ers 25-22.

“It hurts deep,” McCaffrey said about losing during his first trip to the Super Bowl per NBC Sports. “It’s something that you dream about as a kid. You’ve worked so hard for all year and come up short. I think you just have to go through all the emotions as they come, but each day just chip away getting back to normal. I don’t know how long it’s going to take. It’s still fresh and it still sucks.”

