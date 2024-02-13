49ers’ Christian McCaffrey Brought a $60,000 Hermès Bag to the Super Bowl

Although he may have lost at the 2024 Super Bowl, Christian McCaffrey won fashionistas over with his pre-game look.
On Sunday, as he made his way into Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, the 27-year-old San Francisco 49ers player was photographed donning a double-breasted black-and-white pinstriped suit by Polo Ralph Lauren Purple Label, according to Page Six.
In addition to his black tie, leather dress shoes, and sunglasses, McCaffrey also rocked a hefty oversized Hermès Birkin bag before walking into the locker rooms.
Per MightyChic.com, the size 40 leather bag retails for a whopping $62,650.
The Chiefs proved victorious during Sunday’s game, beating the 49ers 25-22.
“It hurts deep,” McCaffrey said about losing during his first trip to the Super Bowl per NBC Sports. “It’s something that you dream about as a kid. You’ve worked so hard for all year and come up short. I think you just have to go through all the emotions as they come, but each day just chip away getting back to normal. I don’t know how long it’s going to take. It’s still fresh and it still sucks.”