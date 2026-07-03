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(L-R) Leonardo DiCaprio and Christian Bale.
Pop Culture

Leonardo DiCaprio and Christian Bale Reportedly Confirmed for 'Heat 2'

Adam Driver is also reportedly in talks to star in the film.

Trey Alston14 days ago
Zohran Mamdani in a suit stands at a podium labeled "100 Day Address" in a large hall with a wooden ceiling.
Life

Zohran Mamdani Drops Iconic ‘Heat’ Quote During Press Conference

Mamdani quoted Val Kilmer's character from the 1995 Michael Mann classic.

Joe Price85 days ago
An older man in a suit stands in front of a leafy background, looking directly at the camera.
Pop Culture

Michael Mann Says ‘De-Aging and Aging’ Is ‘Important’ in ‘Heat 2,’ Considers Using AI

Mann says AI-aging tech is on the table for 'Heat' sequel.

Mark Elibert272 days ago
USPS mail carrier says a Starbucks worker denied her a free cup of water during a heatwave.
Life

USPS Mail Carrier Says She Was Denied Free Water at Starbucks During Heatwave: 'I Am Human'

The woman said it was over 100 degrees in her mail truck.

Alex Ocho362 days ago
U.S. Sen. Chuck Schumer
Pop Culture

Why Chuck Schumer Was Taken to the Hospital Amid Major DC Heat Wave

U.S. Sen. Chuck Schumer was rushed to the hospital, reports say.

Jessica Mcbride387 days ago
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A group of people on stage during a live performance. One person is on the ground while others look on. The lighting is red.
Music

Rapper T-Rex Suffers Medical Episode Mid-Battle in Horrifying Video

The incident took place on stage during an event in New York.

Alex Ocho389 days ago
Close-up of nachos covered in melted cheese.
Music

Why Everyone Is Talking About ‘Reheating Nachos’

A catchphrase inspired by a viral scene from 'Baddies West' is being used by music stans to describe their favorite artists revisiting the past.

Alex Ocho516 days ago
Jimmy Butler in a Miami Heat jersey and Stephen Curry smiling in a Golden State Warriors shirt.
Sports

Jimmy Butler on Being Traded to Golden State Warriors: ‘Welcome to the Wild Wild West’

According to ESPN's Shams Charania, the Golden State Warriors and the Miami Heat have finalized a deal that will see Jimmy Buckets go to the Bay Area

Abel Shifferaw527 days ago
Simone Biles performs a gymnastics routine at the Olympics, wearing a leotard with stars and stripes. A podium is visible in the background
Sports

Simone Biles Tells Critics to Not ‘Comment on a Black Girl’s Hair’ Amid Paris Olympics Heatwave: ‘Just Don’t’

Despite the high temperatures affecting Paris, France, Biles just won her eighth Olympic medal after leading the U.S. gymnastics team to gold on Tuesday.

Alex Ocho717 days ago
Three men are standing together: Robert De Niro, Michael Mann, and Al Pacino. Robert wears a casual shirt, Michael wears a suit, and Al wears a suit with a tie
Pop Culture

Someone Bought the 'Stilt House' From Michael Mann's 'Heat' for Just Over $1 Million

Last year, the Malibu residence of Robert De Niro's character in the 1995 crime thriller was listed at $21 million.

Brad Callas753 days ago
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Aerial view of a large industrial building with a flat roof and parked cars nearby
Life

'Heat 2' Jokes Erupt After Elaborate $30 Million Cash Heist in Los Angeles (UPDATE)

The heist could end up going down in history as Los Angeles' biggest ever.

Trace William Cowen834 days ago
Music

Brazilian Taylor Swift Fan Died of Heat Exhaustion at Concert, Forensic Report Confirms

Brazil had been experiencing a week-long heat wave when Swift brought her Eras Tour concert to the country.

Alex Ocho933 days ago
Bam Adebayo looks on in the second quarter during their game against the Charlotte Hornets.
Sports

Bam Adebayo Believes He Should Have Won Back-to-Back Defensive Player of the Year Over Rudy Gobert and Marcus Smart

Bam Adebayo explains why the last two Defensive Player of the Year award recipients—Marcus Smart and Rudy Gobert—should not have been chosen over him.

Jose Martinez1236 days ago
heat superbox article lead
Style

Luxury Mystery Box Brand HEAT Teases Upcoming ‘Superbrand’ Box

The latest addition promises to offer the very best from world’s leading luxury brands who share HEAT’s vision for a sustainable, eco-friendly future. 

Sanj Patel1340 days ago
Texas 5-year-old who died after he was left in a hot car
Life

Texas 5-Year-Old Dies After Being Left in Car in 102 Degree Heat

A 5-year-old boy in Texas died this week after his family left him in a hot car for several hours as they prepared for his sibling’s birthday party at home.

Joe Price1486 days ago
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Al Pacino speaks on stage at the "Heat" Premiere during 2022 Tribeca Festiva
Pop Culture

Al Pacino Says 'Wonderful Actor' Timothée Chalamet Should Play Him in a Potential 'Heat' Prequel

Pacino spoke about the potential 'Heat 2' during a Q&amp;A panel at the Tribeca Film Festival. He praised Chalamet as a "wonderful actor" with "great looks."

Joshua Espinoza1490 days ago
A photo of someone walking over coals.
Life

25 Employees Injured After Walking Over Hot Coals in Team-Building Exercise

Medical treatment was provided for 25 people who suffered burns after walking over hot coals stretching several feet long as part of a team-building exercise.

Jose Martinez1493 days ago

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