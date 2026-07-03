Hailey Baldwin

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Rhode, Boot Barn, Adobe Premiere, and more brands led Coachella and Stagecoach 2026 with major creator impact and earned media wins.
Life

The Brands That Came Out on Top at Coachella and Stagecoach 2026

Rhode, Boot Barn, Adobe Premiere, and more brands led Coachella and Stagecoach 2026 with major creator impact and earned media wins.

Maggie Ekberg73 days ago
Hailey Bieber and Rihanna
Style

Hailey Bieber Calls Rihanna One of Her Biggest Style Inspirations

Hailey Bieber praised Rihanna's style in her new 'Interview' cover story.

tara mahadevan94 days ago
Justin Bieber Throws Water Bottle At Paparazzi After Hailey Bieber Dinner
Pop Culture

Justin Bieber Throws Water Bottle At Paparazzi After Hailey Bieber Dinner

Inside the tense Sushi Park moment caught on video, and why Justin’s patience with West Hollywood paparazzi finally snapped after date night with Hailey.

Bernadette Giacomazzo130 days ago
(L-R) Hailey and Justin Bieber.
Music

Justin Bieber Blown Away By Wife Hailey's New Bikini Pics: 'Oh My F*ckin God'

The celebrity couple continue to show why they might hold the title for #CouplesGoals.

Joe Price252 days ago
Justin Bieber in a red cap and Hailey Bieber in a leopard print coat and sunglasses, standing outside a building.
Life

Justin Bieber Says He Butt Heads With Doula During Birth of Son, Describes Delivery Room Tension

Justin Bieber says his wife, Hailey, asked him to apologize to her doula while she was in labor with their son.

Helen Storms262 days ago
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A man with a buzz cut and beard wearing a graphic T-shirt walks beside a woman in a black lace top and sunglasses.
Music

Justin Bieber Says It's Already Cheating If You Think About Another Woman 'With Lust'

During a recent stream on Twitch, Bieber offered his thoughts on adultery.

Joe Price263 days ago
Hailey Bieber in a black suit, adorned with diamond jewelry, stands in front of a floral backdrop at a formal event.
Pop Culture

Hailey Bieber on Rhode’s $1 Billion Sale to E.l.f. Beauty: 'It Felt Like the Right Home'

Bieber announced earlier this year that E.l.f. had acquired her skincare brand in a massive deal.

tara mahadevan274 days ago
Justin Bieber in a red cap and Hailey Bieber in a leopard coat and sunglasses, walking together.
Music

Justin Bieber Gushes Over ‘Iconic’ Wife Hailey on ‘Swag’ Standout “Go Baby”

The pop star also referenced Hailey's beauty brand, Rhode Skin.

tara mahadevan371 days ago
Justin and Hailey Bieber.
Pop Culture

Justin Bieber's Latest Photo With Wife Hailey Has Fans All Saying the Same Thing

Justin Bieber is on vacation with is wife Hailey and he shared a picture of them amid rumors their marriage is in trouble.

Effie Orfanides373 days ago
Justin Bieber in a hooded jacket walks beside Hailey Bieber, who is wearing sunglasses and a pinstripe outfit, at night.
Music

Justin and Hailey Bieber are Reportedly ‘Struggling’ in Their Marriage

A source claims "things are not good" for the couple lately.

Alex Ocho389 days ago
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Hailey Bieber and Justin Bieber are sitting together at an event, wearing black jackets. Hailey has a drink, and Justin wears sunglasses.
Music

Justin Bieber Says He’s a ‘Dad That’s Not to Be F*cked With’ in Father’s Day Post

Justin Bieber recently told paparazzi that he was "not to be f*cked with."

Joe Price396 days ago
Hailey Bieber poses in a strapless black dress, with sleek, wavy hair and elegant earrings, against a colorful backdrop.
Style

Hailey Bieber’s Rhode Acquired by e.l.f. Beauty in Massive $1 Billion Deal

Bieber says the move will take the viral skincare brand to "more spaces, places, and faces."

Alex Ocho415 days ago
Justin Bieber
Music

Justin and Hailey Bieber Deny Drug Use Rumors, Rep Calls Claims 'Exhausting'

The 30-year-old singer has reportedly been sober since 2014.

tara mahadevan508 days ago
Justin Bieber in a red cap and grey hoodie, walking with Hailey Bieber in sunglasses and a black jacket. They are outdoors.
Pop Culture

Justin Bieber Says Instagram Was Hacked After Unfollowing Hailey

The couple recently welcomed their son, Jack Blues.

tara mahadevan542 days ago
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JANUARY 24: Justin Bieber (L) and Hailey Bieber are seen in Tribeca on January 24, 2023 in New York City.
Pop Culture

Justin and Hailey Bieber Welcome Their First Child, Jack Blues

The couple's child arrived just before their sixth wedding anniversary.

Jaelani Turner-Williams692 days ago
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Justin Bieber, in casual wear and sunglasses, poses with Hailey Bieber, who wears a yellow top and green hat, holding her baby bump. Outdoor background with greenery
Pop Culture

Justin and Hailey Bieber Share Photos From Babymoon in The Bahamas

The couple announced in May they are expecting their first child.

Alex Ocho720 days ago
Style

Hailey Bieber Talks Her and Justin's Different Style, Says She Dresses How She's 'Feeling'

Hailey and Justin Bieber recently celebrated their 5-year wedding anniversary in mid-September.

tara mahadevan997 days ago
Split image of Justine Skye Hailey Beiber Selena Gomez
Pop Culture

Justine Skye Shares Threatening Messages She Received Over Hailey Bieber and Selena Gomez Drama

Justine Skye shared screenshots of threatening text messages she received from apparent Selena Gomez fans amid the Gomez and Hailey Bieber drama.

taramhdvn1211 days ago

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