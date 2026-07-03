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On Monday, the Biebs shared a black-and-white photo alongside his spouse Hailey with a caption that had a lot of Beliebers scratching their heads.Brenton Blanchet
As part of the rollout, Levi's assembled a team of 501 Originals including Jaden Smith and Hailey Bieber. 501 Day will also feature a full slate of programming.Trace William Cowen
The new collection is dubbed Icy Park and boasts a campaign featuring Gucci Mane, Hailey Bieber, and more. Needless to say, fans are losing their minds.Trace William Cowen
Forget words of affirmation or acts of service; these couples say “I love you” through their outfits.Shinnie Park