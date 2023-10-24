Hailey Bieber Talks Her and Justin's Different Style, Says She Dresses How She's 'Feeling'

Hailey and Justin Bieber definitely have their own styles.

In a new interview with GQ, Mrs. Bieber was asked about their respective fashion sense and how it sometimes looks like they’re dressed for different events.

“It’s so funny because I see so many people talk about this,” she said, adding that Justin typically is ready before her. “He may want to wear baggy sweats to dinner, and I might want to wear a tiny little dress just because that’s how I’m feeling. We can’t sit there and be like, ‘So I’m going to wear this and you’re going to wear this.’”