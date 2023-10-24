Hailey Bieber Talks Her and Justin's Different Style, Says She Dresses How She's 'Feeling'

Hailey and Justin Bieber definitely have their own styles.
In a new interview with GQ, Mrs. Bieber was asked about their respective fashion sense and how it sometimes looks like they’re dressed for different events.
“It’s so funny because I see so many people talk about this,” she said, adding that Justin typically is ready before her. “He may want to wear baggy sweats to dinner, and I might want to wear a tiny little dress just because that’s how I’m feeling. We can’t sit there and be like, ‘So I’m going to wear this and you’re going to wear this.’”
One of the more viral examples of their individual tastes came in late August, when Hailey wore a red mini dress and red heels for her beauty brand Rhode’s event in Times Square. In paparazzi photos, Justin is seen behind her, wearing gray sweat shorts and a gray zip up hoodie, a pink baseball cap, and yellow Crocs.
The moment was widely analyzed on TikTok.
The couple recently celebrated their 5-year wedding anniversary in mid-September, which prompted the singer to pen her a heartfelt note on Instagram.
"To the most precious, my beloved. Five years. You have captivated my heart," he wrote. "I know from the depths of my soul down to my bones that this journey with you will only exceed our wildest expectations. So let’s keep dreaming big baby. Cheers to forever and ever. I love you with every fiber [sic] of my being. Happy fifth year anniversary!!!"