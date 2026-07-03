Hailee Steinfeld

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Hailee Steinfeld and Josh Allen
Sports

Hailee Steinfeld and Josh Allen Welcome First Child Together

Steinfeld revealed that she and Allen had a daughter.

tara mahadevan105 days ago
(L-R) Josh Allen and Hailee Steinfeld.
Sports

Hailee Steinfeld and Josh Allen Expecting First Child Together

The couple announced the news with an Instagram reel of Steinfeld baring her baby bump in the snow.

Jaelani Turner-Williams215 days ago
NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - FEBRUARY 06: Josh Allen and Hailee Steinfeld pose for a photo on the red carpet the 14th Annual NFL Honors at Saenger Theatre on February 06, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana.
Sports

Josh Allen Says He Cried at the End of Hailee Steinfeld’s ‘Sinners’: ‘My Wife Absolutely Kills It'

The NFL quarterback says watching the film was a "pretty cool experience."

Jaelani Turner-Williams316 days ago
Sinners cast
Pop Culture

'Sinners' Profits Only Dips 8 Percent During Second Box Office Weekend

The Ryan Coogler-helmed film grossed $63.5 million globally during opening weekend.

tara mahadevan446 days ago
A tweet by Ben Stiller questioning a Variety headline about a movie's $60 million opening.
Pop Culture

Ben Stiller, Patrick Schwarzenegger, Defend ‘Sinners’ Amid Conversation About Its Box Office Success

Ryan Coogler's vampire thriller has grossed $63.5 million at the global box office.

tara mahadevan451 days ago
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Sinners Movie Poster
Pop Culture

'Sinners' Tops Box Office With $61 Million Global Debut

The R-rated horror flick directed by Ryan Coogler and starring Michael B. Jordan bests 'A Minecraft Movie' in its opening weekend.

Alex Ocho452 days ago
Ryan Coogler discussing Sinners
Pop Culture

Ryan Coogler Explains the ‘Motivation’ Behind Securing the Rights to ‘Sinners'

The filmmaker joins a small pool of directors including Quentin Tarantino and George Lucas who have successfully negotiated ownership of their works.

Alex Ocho452 days ago
Josh Allen and Hailee Steinfeld walking hand in hand at night. The man wears a patterned sweater, and the woman wears a gray coat.
Sports

Josh Allen and Hailee Steinfeld Are Engaged

The Buffalo Bills QB confirmed their relationship this July.

tara mahadevan594 days ago
'Hawkeye' stars Jeremy Renner and Hailee Steinfeld
Pop Culture

'Hawkeye' Deleted Scenes Detail Clint's Upbringing, Give Kingpin an Alternate Introduction

Now that the first season of Marvel’s 'Hawkeye' has wrapped, a number of fun, and revealing deleted scenes from the Disney+ series have surfaced.

Joe Price1638 days ago
Pugh on the Widow red carpet
Pop Culture

Florence Pugh Hilariously Narrates Her Debut on Disney+ Marvel Series, Says She Was ‘Blocked From Posting’ About It

After the latest episode of a certain Marvel/Disney+ series, actress Florence Pugh says she was “blocked” from posting about her appearance.

Joe Price1680 days ago
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Jeremy Renner sits down with Jimmy Fallon to talk about new Disney + show 'Hawkeye'
Pop Culture

Here's Jeremy Renner's Response to Whether 'Black Widow' Cliffhanger Means We'll See Florence Pugh in 'Hawkeye'

In a sit-down on the 'Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,' Jeremy Renner was asked for more info about that 'Black Widow’ post-credits scene cliffhanger.

Mackenzie Cummings-Grady1696 days ago
hawkeye
Pop Culture

Jeremy Renner and Hailee Steinfeld Star in First Trailer for Marvel’s Disney+ Series ‘Hawkeye’

The new trailer for Marvel's next Disney+ show 'Hawkeye,' features Jeremy Renner and Hailee Steinfeld teaming up to fight bad guys during the holiday season.

Joe Price1768 days ago

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