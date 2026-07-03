Hilaria Baldwin

Related:
Sign Up to get access to the latest drops, exclusive products and insider updates.
By entering your email, you agree to receive customized marketing messages from us and our advertising partners. You also acknowledge that this site is protected by reCAPTCHA, and that our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Featured

Latest Stories

Hilaria Baldwin 'Laughs Off' Fake Spanish Accent Controversy Amid Growing Protests
Pop Culture

Hilaria Baldwin’s Accent Controversy Resurfaces After NYC Lunch Appearance

The renewed attention follows a Gurus Magazine lunch appearance, years after online scrutiny over Baldwin’s background and shifting accent began in 2020.

Bernadette Giacomazzo149 days ago
Alec Baldwin in a suit and Hilaria Baldwin in a beige dress pose together at an event with a poster in the background.
Life

Hilaria Baldwin Defends Pre-Teen Daughter's Controversial Outfit

Hilaria Baldwin is responding to backlash after getting slammed online for her daughter Carmen’s controversial outfit.

Helen Storms178 days ago
A man in a tuxedo and a woman in a red dress pose at an event for the American Museum of Natural History.
Life

Hilaria Baldwin Reveals She Sold a Picture of Her Baby For a Shocking Sum

Hilaria Baldwin sold the first baby photo of her oldest child for an incredibly hefty sum.

Helen Storms219 days ago
Nicki Minaj
Music

What Is the Nicki Minaj TikTok Trend That Even Ciara Is Doing?

Minaj's poolside pose in her 2013 music video for "High School" inspired the TikTok trend.

tara mahadevan357 days ago
Alec Baldwin and Hilaria Baldwin attend the SNL50: The Anniversary Special after party at The Plaza Hotel on February 17, 2025 in New York City.
Pop Culture

Hilaria Baldwin Says Alec Baldwin Wanted to 'Kill Himself' After 'Rust' Shooting

Hilaria said her husband had "survivor's guilt" after the on-set incident in 2021.

Jaelani Turner-Williams499 days ago
Advertisement
Alec Baldwin attends opening night of the 10th Annual Filming Italy Los Angeles Festival at Directors Guild Of America.
Pop Culture

Alec Baldwin Says He Was Diagnosed With PTSD Following 'Rust' Shooting: 'Happier When I’m Asleep'

His wife, Hilaria Baldwin, said he would sometimes ask, "Why couldn't it have been me?"

Joe Price511 days ago
hilaria
Pop Culture

Hilaria Baldwin Doubles Down on Controversial Culture Beliefs on Instagram

In a new post, the wife of Alec Baldwin explained that she saw some family for the first time since lockdown last year and discussed culture with them.

Brenton Blanchet1833 days ago

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App