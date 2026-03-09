Justin Bieber Throws Water Bottle At Paparazzi After Hailey Bieber Dinner

According to TMZ , the incident unfolded as the couple exited Sushi Park and headed to their vehicle in a parking garage where photographers had gathered. Footage from the scene shows Justin Bieber appearing visibly frustrated as flashes from cameras went off while he climbed into a black SUV.

Justin Bieber had a tense encounter with paparazzi after leaving dinner with Hailey Bieber in West Hollywood, a moment that quickly circulated online after a video showed the singer throwing a water bottle toward photographers waiting outside the restaurant.

Moments later, the singer tossed a Fiji water bottle in the direction of the paparazzi before shutting the door and leaving with Hailey Bieber. The bottle landed on the ground and did not strike anyone.

Hailey Bieber appeared unfazed during the brief confrontation. Video from the scene shows her calmly entering the vehicle as photographers continued calling out to the couple. Their driver departed shortly afterward, bringing the tense exchange to a quick end.

Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber have long been among the most photographed celebrity couples in Los Angeles. Since marrying in 2018, the pair have frequently been followed by photographers while attending events, traveling, or simply stepping out for dinner in high-profile areas like West Hollywood.

No verbal exchange is clearly captured in the clips circulating online, but Justin’s body language suggests irritation with the situation as he entered the car.

Hailey Bieber’s husband isn’t the only one in her family facing issues. Her sister, Alaia Baldwin Aronow, was recently charged with multiple misdemeanors tied to a February 2024 incident at a Georgia nightclub.