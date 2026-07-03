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Last month, Jay was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, with the resulting ceremony featuring a special video appearance by President Barack Obama.Trace William Cowen
A California man broke into thousands of Apple iCloud accounts and collected more than 620,000 private photos in an effort to find nude images of women.Brad Callas
No computer or device is fully safe. From 2-step verification to encryption, here's the 7 steps you should take to avoid getting hacked.Elizabeth King
As the nation comes to terms with the devastating results of Election Day, we take a closer look at who's to blame.Trace William Cowen