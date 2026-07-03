Hackers

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Crunchyroll
Pop Culture

Crunchyroll Confirms Customer Data Breach Linked to Third-Party Vendor

The hacker wanted $5 million as payment and, the streaming service didn't respond.

Trey Alston114 days ago
Australian Broadcaster Claims 'Hackers' Posted OnlyFans Stars on Facebook Page
Pop Culture

ABC News Facebook Page Hit With OnlyFans Images After Account 'Compromised'

Photos of Bonnie Blue and Lily Phillips briefly appeared on the ABC News Facebook page before being removed.

Bernadette Giacomazzo168 days ago
(L) Singer & actress Sabrina Carpenter during an interview on Thursday, August 22, 2024 (R) Singer-songwriter Taylor Swift during an interview on Monday, October 6, 2025
Music

Hackers Impersonating Taylor Swift and Sabrina Carpenter Reportedly Scammed Fans Out of $5.3 Billion

A new report shared the cost of AI scams involving celebrity social media accounts.

Kris Seavers220 days ago
Donald Trump giving a thumbs up and Elon Musk waving, sitting together at an event.
Life

AI Video of Donald Trump Sucking Elon Musk’s Toes Played on Government Building’s TVs

The video showed up a day after Trump terminated remote work for federal staffers.

tara mahadevan507 days ago
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Tina Knowles, Jay-Z, Beyoncé, and Blue Ivy Carter pose in elegant outfits at an event.
Music

Jay-Z Makes Appearance at 'Mufasa' Red Carpet With Tina Knowles and Family Amid Lawsuit Drama

The Brooklyn rapper denied the “heinous” accusations that he and Sean “Diddy” Combs allegedly raped a 13-year-old girl after the 2000 MTV Video Music Awards.

Alex Ocho584 days ago
Usher at the 2024 BMAC Gala held at The Beverly Hilton.
Music

Usher Claims He Was Hacked After Deleting All His Tweets: ‘Damn Y’all Ran With It’

Some speculated that the social media purge was due to his relationship with Diddy.

Joe Price661 days ago
Lil Tay's social media accounts share concerning message.
Pop Culture

Lil Tay's Account Posts Concerning Messages, Claims There Is 'Devastating News' About Internet Personality: ‘Pray’

On Instagram Stories, the rapper and influencer's account claimed to have "devastating news" regarding the 17-year-old.

Jaelani Turner-Williams673 days ago
Live Nation logo in the background with a smartphone displaying the Ticketmaster logo in the foreground
Music

Live Nation, Ticketmaster Confirms Hack Potentially Affecting More Than 500 Million Customers

The ticketing company confirmed on Friday that personal information and credit card details were stolen by a hacker group.

Alex Ocho776 days ago
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Music

Metro Boomin Reveals 'Corny Ass Tweets' Came From Hacker: 'What I Look Like Subbing Savage'

"I let a lot slide but slander on my name and character I can’t do," Metro wrote while breaking down the extensive hack, which included an impostor placing a $23,000 Balenciaga order.

Jaelani Turner-Williams835 days ago
Music

Ariana Grande Slams ‘Thieves’ Who Leaked Her Unreleased Songs: ‘I’ll See You in Jail, Literally’

The pop singer revealed to the 'Zach Sang Show' that her leaked song "Fantasize" was never meant to be her own.

Alex Ocho870 days ago
Pop Culture

'GTA VI’ Teen Hacker Sentenced to Hospital Prison Indefinitely

The 18-year-old hacked Rockstar Games while on bail for hacking Nvidia and a British internet service provider.

tara mahadevan938 days ago
supreme logos on cones
Style

VF Corporation, Parent Company to Supreme and The North Face, Says Cyberattack Is Impacting Orders

The incident was mentioned in a recent SEC filing from VF Corporation, which acquired Supreme in 2020.

Trace William Cowen939 days ago
Pop Culture

Lil Tay Death Hoax: Meta Confirms Viral Star’s Account Was Hacked

The young social media personality was reportedly able to count on the social media giant to retrieve her account after a hacker falsely claimed she had died.

Alex Ocho1069 days ago
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charging station for phones x juice jacking story
Life

Here's Why the FBI Is Warning Against Public Phone Charging Stations

The FBI and FCC warn consumers that hackers have found ways to hijack public charging stations to intentionally upload malware and gain access to private data.

Starr Savoy1193 days ago
chapters indigo bookstore canada
Life

Indigo Bookstores Hit With Cybersecurity Breach, Shuts Down Website Orders

Indigo, Canada’s largest bookstore chain, faced a cybersecurity breach earlier this week leading to the shutdown of its website and payment systems.

Louis Pavlakos1245 days ago
Hackers leak more than 200 million emails of Twitter users
Life

Hackers Leak Email Addresses of More Than 200 Million Twitter Users, Researchers Say

Usernames and email addresses belonging to more than 200 million Twitter users have been posted online by hackers, according to cyber security experts.

Brad Callas1288 days ago

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