VF Corporation, Parent Company to Supreme and The North Face, Says Cyberattack Is Impacting Orders

VF Corporation says “unauthorized occurrences” on its IT systems have had a “material impact” on its operations as we careen deeper into the holiday season.

As first reported by Engadget’s Katie Malone, the apparent cyberattack was disclosed in a recent SEC filing, with VF leadership saying these “unauthorized occurrences” were first found on Dec. 13. From there, the company says it started the process of containing the incident and investigating its cause. During this process, per the filing, “some systems” were shut down.

Personal data was stolen during the attack, VF said. However, it wasn’t immediately clear who was responsible for the headlines-making incident.

VF Corporation's brands include Supreme, Dickies, Vans, Timberland, The North Face, and more. In a statement to Engadget this week, a spokesperson confirmed that the company's order fulfillment practices had taken a hit in recent days.

"At this time, consumers are also able to place orders on most of the brand e-commerce sites globally,” the VF spokesperson told the outlet. “However, the company’s ability to fulfill orders is currently impacted.”

Complex has reached out to reps for VF for comment. This story may be updated.

VF's business dealings were last in the news cycle upon its acquisition of Supreme back in 2020. The deal, said to be worth more than $2 billion, was described by Supreme founder James Jebbia at the time as a partnership that would allow the brand to “grow on the same path we’ve been on since 1994.”