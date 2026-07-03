Grooming

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DETROIT, MICHIGAN - FEBRUARY 22: Boosie Badazz attends the Claressa Shields & Franchon Cruz-Dezum Boxing Match at Little Caesars Arena on February 22, 2026 in Detroit, Michigan.
Music

Boosie Badazz Thinks NBA Should ‘Ban’ Players From Wearing Nail Polish

The rapper previously compared men wearing nail polish to wearing a thong.

Jaelani Turner-Williams53 days ago
Social media personality and actor Noah Beck appears on 'The Jennifer Hudson Show' airing December 17, 2025 in Burbank, California.
Pop Culture

TikToker Noah Beck’s Sister Accused of Grooming Student Amid School Investigation

Haley has been placed on administrative leave while the Peoria Unified School District investigates.

Holly Riordan105 days ago
Fat Joe and DJ Khaled
Music

Fat Joe and DJ Khaled Partner to Release New Shampoo That Eliminates Gray Hair

Joe's company Rewind It 10 has released the Men’s Progressive Greyaway Shampoo.

Trey Alston142 days ago
Singers Sparkle (Stephanie Edwards) and R. Kelly (Robert Sylvester Kelly) poses for photos during a break in filming of Sparkle's video for her song, 'Be Careful' on location in Chicago, Illinois in December 1997.
Music

Sparkle Slams Her Niece, R. Kelly Accuser Reshona Landfair, as a Liar

Sparkle claims that she's gotten "hell" after accusations that she enabled her niece to be groomed by R. Kelly.

Jaelani Turner-Williams160 days ago
21 Savage Onstage during 21 Savage's 8th Annual Birthday Party: Showtime At The Apollo on October 18, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia.
Music

21 Savage Explains How Atlanta 'Grooms' Children for a Particular Lifestyle

He initially compared the city to "a pedophile" before walking back the comparison.

Joe Price217 days ago
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Aubrey O'Day
Music

Aubrey O’Day Alleges Diddy Controlled Her Appearance ‘Down to My Toenails’ on ‘Making the Band’

The singer appeared on the MTV reality show for its third iteration in 2005.

Alex Ocho659 days ago
Six people pose together at the Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards. The woman in the center wears a short, sparkly dress, while the others are in casual outfits
Pop Culture

MrBeast 'Disgusted' at Grooming Accusations Against Ava Kris Tyson as Her Alleged Victim Refutes Claims (UPDATE)

MrBeast is hiring "an independent third party to conduct a thorough investigation," stipulating that he's already "taken immediate action to remove Ava from the company, my channel, and any association with MrBeast."

Complex Staff724 days ago
Man wearing sunglasses and a formal jacket with a lapel pin at an event
Sports

Utah Jazz Draft Pick Kyle Filipowski Allegedly Groomed by 26-Year-Old Girlfriend

Filipowski, 20, was allegedly groomed into Mormon culture by his girlfriend, who is reportedly 26.

Mark Elibert749 days ago
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Life

Comic Book Artist Dies By Suicide, Blames Online Bullying in Final Letter

Comic book illustrator and author Ed Piskor has reportedly died after being accused of sexual misconduct and grooming by two women.

Jaelani Turner-Williams832 days ago
Music

Former Bodyguard Accuses Diddy of Grooming Usher: 'That's a Touchy Situation'

On 'The Art of Dialogue,' Diddy's former bodyguard alleged the Bad Boy Records founder had an inappropriate relationship with Usher when the singer was a teen.

Jaelani Turner-Williams867 days ago
Music

Uncle Luke Denies Gloria Velez’s Grooming Allegation: ‘No Underage People Be Doing No Shows With Me'

“Y’all got the right one, I don’t have no problem going to court,” said the former 2 Live Crew member in a video circulating on social media.

Alex Ocho962 days ago
og anunoby left and fred vanvleet right
Sports

Raptors Stars Fred VanVleet and O.G. Anunoby on Their Game Faces, Grooming Rituals, and the City They Call Home

Read Complex Canada's interview with O.G. Anunoby and Fred Vanvleet of the Toronto Raptors about their game faces, grooming rituals, and the city they call home

Oren Weisfeld1208 days ago
Bella Thorn in youtube screenshot
Pop Culture

Bella Thorne Speaks Out About Director Sexualizing Her at Age 10, Saying She Was ‘Flirting With Him’

In an appearance on Emily Ratajkowski's podcast, Bella Thorne revealed that a director sexualized her during an audition when she was just 10.

Joe Price1296 days ago
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Ezra Miller poses at "Harry Potter and The Cursed Child parts 1 & 2" opening night
Pop Culture

18-Year-Old’s Parents Say Ezra Miller Groomed Daughter, Who Claims Actor Gave ‘Loving Support' and 'Protection’

Tokata Iron Eyes says her parents' grooming allegations against actor Ezra Miller in actuality "hold no weight and are frankly transphobic."

Joe Price1500 days ago

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