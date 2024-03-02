Former Bodyguard Accuses Diddy of Grooming Usher: 'That's a Touchy Situation'

New accusations against Diddy continue to circulate, and his longtime relationship with Usher is now under scrutiny.
During a recent sitdown on The Art of Dialogue, Diddy's former bodyguard Gene Deal talks about his reaction to Usher's appearance on Club Shay Shay in January. On the podcast, Usher spoke about his time in Diddy's Flavor Camp in the 1990s as a minor. But Deal claims the recent Super Bowl headliner wasn't being completely transparent about his time being mentored by Diddy.
The segment begins with Deal sharing his thoughts about Usher being allegedly referenced in Rodney “Lil Rod” Jones' sexual harassment lawsuit against Diddy. The lawsuit names a number of other celebrities, as well as a few unnamed artists. One unnamed artist in the lawsuit—who allegedly had group sex with Diddy, Stevie J, and an unnamed rapper—is described as an R&B singer who “performed at the Superbowl [sic] and had a successful Vegas residency.”
While Usher does fit that description, as of this report there's no public evidence confirming that Usher is the unnamed singer or that he engaged in the alleged actions. However, Deal believes there is something unsettling about the history of Diddy and Usher's relationship.
"The Usher part, that's a touchy situation, man," Deal told AOD. "I know and people know that was around in that time that Puff [Daddy] and Usher did have a situation. And that situation led Usher to the hospital."
While Deal doesn't elaborate on the hospital incident, he continued to allege that Diddy groomed Usher when the singer was a teen.
"Now, I'll let Usher explain that to y'all. I'll let Usher tell that story," he continued. "But how dare you say a man that groomed you, you gonna give him a pass. Bruh, you know I know."
While recording his 1994 eponymous debut album, Usher lived with Diddy in New York, where the 8-time Grammy-winner admitted to witnessing some crazy things. Following complaints from his mother, Jonnetta Patton, Usher was brought to producer and So So Def founder Jermaine Dupri, who would later become Usher's mentor and help craft his 1997 sophomore album, My Way.
But before Usher moved down to Atlanta, Deal claims that the singer had inappropriate interactions with older women under Diddy's supervision.
"Remember Usher, we was at the Swiss Hotel," Deal recounted. "Puff had Kim [Porter] in the room, had one of Keith Sweat's baby mothers in the big room outside the master bedroom. He came outside in his robe. He came outside in his robe, she gave him fellatio right there. His back was turned to me."
He continued, "She gave him fellatio. You knocked on the door. I came and opened the door for you. Puff went in the room. You came in the room and kissed that girl dead in the mouth. Now, I'm telling that because you taking up for somebody that you know and a lot of more people know didn't do you right when you was at Diddy's camp."
Deal's accusations remain unproven, but the former bodyguard-turned-author referenced another interview where Usher spoke about Flavor Camp during a 2016 appearance on The Howard Stern Show.
Usher denied that he witnessed orgies to Stern's suggestion, but confessed that he experienced "wild" times and "got a chance to see some things." When asked if he'd let his own child attend the camp, he responded to the question with a simple "hell no."
Usher has yet to respond to any accusations against Diddy or to his alleged connection to the lawsuit. It's likely the singer is still enjoying his honeymoon in Thailand.