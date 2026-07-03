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Colonel Cator's Grooming Regimen Lesson #14: Just Browsing
Tired of that unibrow? Our expert shows us how to reap the benefits of a tweezer.
Colonel Cator's Grooming Regimen Lesson #13: Travel Grooming
Sick of bad hotel soaps and shampoos? Our expert picked great products that come in the perfect size.
Colonel Cator's Grooming Regimen Lesson #12: Acne Prevention Pads
Not just a scourge of youth and tumultuous hormones, zits are down for life! YAY. Here's how to kill them dead.
Colonel Cator's Grooming Regimen Lesson #11: Talcum Powder
This week, our expert teaches us how to reduce body funk by using talcum powder.
Colonel Cator's Grooming Regimen Lesson #10: Skin Care
This week, our expert suggests facials. Pause.
Colonel Cator's Grooming Regimen Lesson #9: Tackling Razor Bumps
This week, our expert helps us deal with the unfortunate aftermath of shaving.
Colonel Cator's Grooming Regimen Lesson #8: Teeth Whitening
The secret to pleasantly pearly whites.
Colonel Cator's Grooming Regimen Lesson #7: Dealing with Hair Loss
Our expert asks the tough questions about going bald.
Colonel Cator's Grooming Regimen Lesson #6: Don't Be a Winter Caveman
How not to become a blinking ball of disgusting dry skin come winter.
Colonel Cator's Grooming Regimen Lesson #5: Say No To The Crow
Looking old and haggard is for the birds. Man up 'cause we're talking eye cream.
Colonel Cator's Grooming Regimen Lesson #4: How to Shave
This week our in-house expert tackles facial hair.
Colonel Cator's Grooming Regimen: Hardware Every Guy Must Own
A handful of essentials you can ask random relatives to lace you with. Happy holidays.
Colonel Cator's Grooming Regimen Lesson #2: Barbershop Etiquette
Our expert talks to a prominent barber about dos and don'ts.
Colonel Cator's Grooming Regimen: Lesson #1 Drug Store Shake Down
Check out our expert's guide to the key essentials that you can get at your local pharmacist.