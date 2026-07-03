Colonel Cators Grooming Regimen

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Colonel Cator's Grooming Regimen Lesson #14: Just Browsing

Tired of that unibrow? Our expert shows us how to reap the benefits of a tweezer.

Teofilo Killip5610 days ago
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Colonel Cator's Grooming Regimen Lesson #13: Travel Grooming

Sick of bad hotel soaps and shampoos? Our expert picked great products that come in the perfect size.

Teofilo Killip5617 days ago
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Colonel Cator's Grooming Regimen Lesson #12: Acne Prevention Pads

Not just a scourge of youth and tumultuous hormones, zits are down for life! YAY. Here's how to kill them dead.

Teofilo Killip5625 days ago
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Colonel Cator's Grooming Regimen Lesson #11: Talcum Powder

This week, our expert teaches us how to reduce body funk by using talcum powder.

Complex5631 days ago
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Colonel Cator's Grooming Regimen Lesson #10: Skin Care

This week, our expert suggests facials. Pause.

Complex5644 days ago
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Colonel Cator's Grooming Regimen Lesson #9: Tackling Razor Bumps

This week, our expert helps us deal with the unfortunate aftermath of shaving.

Teofilo Killip5653 days ago
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Colonel Cator&#39;s Grooming Regimen Lesson #8: Teeth Whitening

The secret to pleasantly pearly whites.

Mary H.K. Choi5660 days ago
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Colonel Cator&#39;s Grooming Regimen Lesson #7: Dealing with Hair Loss

Our expert asks the tough questions about going bald.

Complex5673 days ago
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Colonel Cator&#39;s Grooming Regimen Lesson #6: Don&#39;t Be a Winter Caveman

How not to become a blinking ball of disgusting dry skin come winter.

Complex5688 days ago
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Colonel Cator&#39;s Grooming Regimen Lesson #5: Say No To The Crow

Looking old and haggard is for the birds. Man up 'cause we're talking eye cream.

Complex5695 days ago
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Colonel Cator's Grooming Regimen Lesson #4: How to Shave

This week our in-house expert tackles facial hair.

Complex5709 days ago
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Colonel Cator's Grooming Regimen: Hardware Every Guy Must Own

A handful of essentials you can ask random relatives to lace you with. Happy holidays.

Complex5716 days ago
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Colonel Cator's Grooming Regimen Lesson #2: Barbershop Etiquette

Our expert talks to a prominent barber about dos and don'ts.

Complex5717 days ago
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Colonel Cator's Grooming Regimen: Lesson #1 Drug Store Shake Down

Check out our expert's guide to the key essentials that you can get at your local pharmacist.

Complex5730 days ago

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