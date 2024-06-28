Utah Jazz Draft Pick Kyle Filipowski Allegedly Groomed by 26-Year-Old Girlfriend

According to ESPN's Jonathan Givony, Filipowski's relationship with his longtime girlfriend Caitlin Hutchison raised flags due to their age difference and the athlete separating himself from his family. Filipowski is 20 years old, while Hutchison is reportedly 26.

"NBA teams are talking about the fact that they had question marks about his girlfriend being so much older than him, why was he estranged from his family because of this whole situation," Givony said on an episode of NBA Today. "He apparently doesn't talk to his parents or his brother and It's a very, very odd situation. I personally don't understand why it would cause him to drop like this into the second round."

Shortly after Givony's report, people claiming to be Filipowski's brother and mother added more fuel to the fire by stating Hutchison had been grooming the basketball player and forced him to cut his family off in 2022. Both alleged family members claimed the issue has been ongoing and no one spoke on it for nearly two years.