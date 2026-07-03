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'Godzilla vs. Kong' finds Godzilla and King Kong finally battling it out. Our thoughts on the epic film, which hit theaters and HBO Max on March 31, 2021.William Goodman
Ahead of its March 31, 2021 movie release of 'Godzilla vs. Kong,' we examine the strengths (& weaknesses) of Godzilla & King Kong to determine who wins.Jordan Rose
The first trailer for 'Godzilla vs. Kong', the long-awaited battle between the titans of Legendary's MonsterVerse, is here. It hits theaters on March 31, 2021.Khal
The claw-shaped heels come courtesy of Japanese brand Hazama.Mike DeStefano