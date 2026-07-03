Godzilla vs. Kong

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Godzilla Vs. Kong
Pop Culture

'Godzilla Vs. Kong' Becomes Second Movie to Make $100M at Domestic Box Office Amid Pandemic

'Godzilla Vs. Kong' has become the second movie to gross over $100 million at the domestic pandemic box office. 'A Quiet Place Part II' was the first to do so.

Mackenzie Cummings-Grady1853 days ago
godzilla vs kong
Pop Culture

‘Godzilla vs. Kong’ Tops Box Office With Encouraging $48.5 Million Debut

In an encouraging sign for Hollywood, ‘Godzilla vs. Kong’ earned a five-day total of $48.5 Million, the largest post-pandemic debut at the domestic box office.

Daniel Barna1930 days ago
Adam Wingard attends the "Death Note' New York premiere.
Pop Culture

'Godzilla vs. Kong' Director Adam Wingard Tapped for 'ThunderCats' Movie

'Godzilla vs. Kong' director Adam Wingard has been picked to direct a 'Thundercats' film, based on the animated TV series that ran from the mid-to-late 1980s.

Jose Martinez1936 days ago
bob-odenkirk
Pop Culture

Bob Odenkirk's 'Nobody' Claims No. 1 at Box Office, 'Godzilla vs. Kong' Sees Major Debut Overseas

The Bob Odenkirk-starring film 'Nobody' has seen a solid debut at the box office, bringing in $6.7 million in domestic sales and $5 million overseas.

tara mahadevan1937 days ago
face/off
Pop Culture

'Face/Off' Reboot Is Actually a Sequel Helmed by 'Godzilla vs. Kong' Director Adam Wingard

There's a new 'Face/Off' on the horizon, and while original leads Nic Cage and John Travolta are not expected to return, the film is indeed a sequel.

Trace William Cowen1981 days ago
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