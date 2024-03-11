Who Made the Godzilla Shoes That Stole the Show at the 2024 Oscars?

The claw-shaped heels come courtesy of Japanese brand Hazama.

Mar 11, 2024
Gilbert Flores / Variety via Getty Images

Reptilian claws stomping down an awards show carpet sounds like a recipe for disaster that would send people running away screaming in terror. On this particular night, they were a welcome addition. The 96th Oscars was full of memorable moments from Ryan Gosling's performance of "I'm Just Ken" to Al Pacino's anticlimactic-yet-incredible announcement of the biggest award of the night. But the biggest statement was made by a few pairs of black heels. We can't stop thinking about the shoes worn by some of the Godzilla Minus One crew.


Masaki Takahashi, Takashi Yamazaki, Kiyoko Shibuya, and Tatsuji Nojima wore a series of black dress shoes and pumps adorned with black PVC Godzilla claws at the heel. The designs are courtesy of Japanese designer Matsui Ryosuke's brand Hazama, which released a special collaboration inspired by the movie back in 2023. Sometimes it feels like looks on the carpets for major award shows are too safe. This is the type of thing we love to see. 


Learn more about the designer behind the viral shoes, if they're available for purchase, and more, below. 

Gilbert Flores / Variety via Getty Images

Who Wore Them?

Four people in formal attire award trophies, posing for a photo
Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic

The viral shoes were worn by Takashi Yamazaki, Masaki Takahashi, Kiyoko Shibuya, and Tatsuji Nojima, the director and members of the visual effects team behind Godzilla Minus One. Each member of the quartet also carried around their own Godzilla action figure throughout the entire night. Talk about commitment.

This isn't the first time that Yamazaki has worn the noteworthy shoes. He wore a pair with the zipper shroud and kaiju claw to the Critics Choice Awards in Los Angeles back in January 2024, but not as many people seemed to make note of it. That's the power of the Academy Awards I guess.

The best part, Godzilla Minus One took home the award for Best Visual Effects at the 96th Oscars. Clearly, this crew was passionate about what they made. Well deserved. 

So, Who Made Them?

Via Hazama

These weren't some shoddy customs that these people put together in their hotel room the day before. These heels were actually created by Japanese designer Matsui Ryosuke. Their brand Hazama collaborated on a special capsule collection to celebrate the launch of Godzilla Minus One in October 2023. Along with the footwear, there were also fragrances with claw-shaped caps, claw rings, and black jackets with Godzilla's face made out of sequins on the back. 

These unorthodox heels weren't just made for the film. They have actually become one of Hazama's signature offerings. Other heels are shaped like gun triggers, human hands, and mouths full of sharp teeth. If you are in need of a statement piece in your closet, look no further. 

Can I Buy Them?

Mike Coppola / Getty Images

Maybe. As of the time of writing this, the Godzilla-themed heels are not available for purchase. There are some similar alternatives available between ¥71,000-¥95,000 (app. $484-$646).

However, the Hazama designer has teased that a release might be coming in the near future. Following the viral moment at the 96th Oscars, Ryosuke took to X to leave a message to their new followers that roughly translates to: "We often see questions about where these Godzilla shoes are made and whether they are sold. About that, these shoes were produced by our brand. And there may still be sales opportunities. If you would like, could you please spread this information."

So, it looks like the ball is in the fans' court now. Spread the word. Hopefully, that encourages a restock. Imagine pulling up to your next formal engagement wearing a pair of these? 

