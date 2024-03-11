Who Made the Godzilla Shoes That Stole the Show at the 2024 Oscars?

Gilbert Flores / Variety via Getty Images

Reptilian claws stomping down an awards show carpet sounds like a recipe for disaster that would send people running away screaming in terror. On this particular night, they were a welcome addition. The 96th Oscars was full of memorable moments from Ryan Gosling's performance of "I'm Just Ken" to Al Pacino's anticlimactic-yet-incredible announcement of the biggest award of the night. But the biggest statement was made by a few pairs of black heels. We can't stop thinking about the shoes worn by some of the Godzilla Minus One crew.





Masaki Takahashi, Takashi Yamazaki, Kiyoko Shibuya, and Tatsuji Nojima wore a series of black dress shoes and pumps adorned with black PVC Godzilla claws at the heel. The designs are courtesy of Japanese designer Matsui Ryosuke's brand Hazama, which released a special collaboration inspired by the movie back in 2023. Sometimes it feels like looks on the carpets for major award shows are too safe. This is the type of thing we love to see.





Learn more about the designer behind the viral shoes, if they're available for purchase, and more, below.