People Tearfully Share ACAB Reminders After Godzilla Made Police Chief for a Day in Tokyo

Copzilla?

That's the takeaway from recent footage showing Godzilla in a sash amid festivities in Tokyo during which he was formally given the distinction of being a police chief, albeit only for a single day. Per a report from The Japan News, the monumental monster was among those assembled for a parade in Ikebukuro to raise awareness for road and traffic safety issues.

At one point in the proceedings, Godzilla was appointed to serve as a temporary chief by local police.