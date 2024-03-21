People Tearfully Share ACAB Reminders After Godzilla Made Police Chief for a Day in Tokyo

That's the takeaway from recent footage showing Godzilla in a sash amid festivities in Tokyo during which he was formally given the distinction of being a police chief, albeit only for a single day. Per a report from The Japan News, the monumental monster was among those assembled for a parade in Ikebukuro to raise awareness for road and traffic safety issues.
At one point in the proceedings, Godzilla was appointed to serve as a temporary chief by local police.
Expectedly, the moment has been met with global attention, not to mention a slew of jokes shared via a platform I still refuse to refer to as X. Namely, fans of the long-beloved monster, whose newest incarnation here in the States is this month's Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire, were quick to jokingly point out their shared disappointment and/or horror.
Coverage of Godzilla’s cop-related activities follows the much-deserved Oscar win earlier this month for Godzilla Minus One, written and directed by Takashi Yamazaki. The acclaimed film ultimately beat out The Creator, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning, and Napoleon when taking home the night’s award for Best Visual Effects.
For now, Godzilla Minus One is still not available for at-home viewing here in the States. However, speculation posits that an official VOD date could arrive in the coming weeks, with a Blu-ray rollout in Japan already slated for May.