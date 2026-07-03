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Style

Coperni Debuts Its ‘Air Swipe Bag’ Made Out of 99 Percent Air and One Percent Glass

The fashion house's one-of-a-kind accessory is created with the same material NASA has used to collect stardust.

Alex Ocho863 days ago
glass
Life

More Than 762,000 Pounds of Pepperoni Hot Pockets Recalled Over Glass and Plastic Concerns

According to the USDA, there's a risk of prospective eaters encountering some "extraneous materials, specifically pieces of glass and hard plastic."

Trace William Cowen2006 days ago
glass
Pop Culture

'Glass' Headed Toward Top 3 All-Time MLK Weekend Opening

M. Night Shyamalan's highly anticipated sequel to Split and Unbreakable finally hit theaters on Friday (Jan. 18).

Joe Price2735 days ago
Samuel L. Jackson as Mr. Glass in 'Glass'
Pop Culture

EXCLUSIVE: Mr. Glass Shares His Diabolical Plan

In this exclusive clip from M. Night Shyamalan's upcoming film 'Glass,' Mr. Glass (Samuel L. Jackson) shares his plan with David Dunn (Bruce Willis).

Khal2745 days ago
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Style

Literally Balling Turns Backboards Into Stained Glass Masterpieces

Don't let Shaq anywhere near these works of art.

Gregory Babcock3964 days ago
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Style

Marvel at This Special Camera, Which Prints Photos Onto Handblown Glass

Emma Howell presents a new way of experiencing photography.

susanc4d3da54bb4551 days ago
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Style

This All-Glass Shanghai Office by AIM Architecture is Gorgeous

Where do you hide from your boss in this place?

Dale Eisinger4675 days ago
Pop Culture

A Google Glass Rival Has Just Raised $5 Million

The battle is on to put gear on your face.

Jason Duaine Hahn4712 days ago
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Pop Culture

Google Bans Glass Facial Recognition

For the better.

Jason Duaine Hahn4792 days ago
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Style

The Nature-Inspired Glass Pavilion in Cuenca, Spain is a Geometric Masterpiece

Inspired by the woods, interpreted through glass and steel.

Evelyn Lee4878 days ago
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Style

The Calf and Half Creamer Container

Fred and Friends brighten up your kitchen.

Kathryn Henderson5088 days ago
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Style

A Glass House For Any Climate

Would you live in one?

Cedar Pasori5092 days ago

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