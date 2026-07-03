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Glass Talk
Music

Premiere: Henry Greenleaf Shares Polyrhythmic Club Belter "Tare" From Upcoming 'Patent' EP

A rolling, grimey club jam from the Bristol producer.

James Keith2438 days ago

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