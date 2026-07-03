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Valentino Eyewear Spring/Summer 2026 Campaign.
Style

Valentino Eyewear Offers 'New Space for Expression' With Spring/Summer 2026 Campaign

The luxury brand's latest campaign is aiming to explore eyewear as "an essential object."

tara mahadevan91 days ago
Black smart sunglasses with round lenses and small cameras on the corners of the frames.
Style

Oakley Meta HSTN Black Smart Glasses: How to Buy on Complex

Meta's performance AI glasses with built-in Meta AI is available now on Complex.

Complex Staff161 days ago
DexRob
Style

DexRob Curates the Super Bowl Weekend Edit With Vintage Frames

The Game Day Vision Collection is available exclusively on Vintage Frames.

Jaelani Turner-Williams162 days ago
Two pairs of black Ray-Ban sunglasses with green lenses, featuring a classic Wayfarer design and the Ray-Ban logo on the arms.
Style

Ray-Ban Meta Glasses: How to Buy

The frames are integrated with AI, so you can listen, call, capture and livestream on the go.

Complex Staff163 days ago
Inside the New Technology Designed for OnlyFans Creators to Go 'No Hands'
Pop Culture

These New AI Glasses Let Creators Livestream Hands-Free on OnlyFans

Mentra Live AI glasses let creators livestream hands-free across platforms like OnlyFans, Twitch, YouTube, X, and TikTok.

Bernadette Giacomazzo178 days ago
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Ray J and Speedy Morman
Pop Culture

Ray J Revisits Speedy’s 'Unbreakable' Glasses Moment, Explains Why They Broke

The singer also revealed a new use for the "unbreakable" glasses.

Trey Alston427 days ago
Sean "Diddy" Combs in a white tuxedo jacket with a black bow tie at a formal event, with photographers in the background
Music

Diddy's Sean John Eyewear Removed From America’s Best Contacts and Eyeglasses Following Domestic Assault Video

It isn't the first time Diddy's wallet has been hit as the Bad Boy Records founder faces multiple lawsuits over sexual assault and sex trafficking.

Brad Callas781 days ago
Style

Warby Parker and Theophilio Connect for SHAUNIE Eyewear Collection

Curated by Black Fashion Fair, the limited edition eyewear honors the nostalgia of Warby Parker and contemporary clothing brand Theophilio.

Jaelani Turner-Williams850 days ago
Life

10-Year-Old Petitions Apple to Rethink ‘Nerd’ Emoji: 'Absolutely Horrible for People Wearing Glasses'

Teddy Cottlel of Oxfordshire, England says, "It’s making me feel sad and upset, and if I find it offensive there’ll be thousands of people around the world that find it offensive too.”

Joshua Espinoza960 days ago
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Photograph of ASAP Nast wearing Warby Parker
Style

ASAP Nast Connects With Warby Parker on New Sunglasses Collab

Warby Parker and ASAP Nast have released their new sunglasses collaboration called NST2-002, which comes in the pink nebula and cloud white.

taramhdvn1250 days ago
Billie Eilish is the face of Gucci's new eyewear campaign
Style

Billie Eilish and Gucci Team Up for New Eyewear Campaign

Gucci enlists Billie Eilish as the face of the fashion house's 2022 eyewear collection, which arrives alongside a video featuring the pop star.

Brad Callas1410 days ago
Pau Dictado Ray-Ban Meta Smart Glasses
Style

Check Out the Smart New Way Influencers Are Making Content

Check out this quick guide on how to use the Ray-Ban and Meta smart glasses, according to fashion, beauty, and lifestyle influencer Pau Dictado. See her tips.

Isis Briones1675 days ago
glasses
Life

Experts Say Contact Lens Wearers Should Wear Glasses to Prevent Spreading Coronavirus

Wearing glasses in lieu of contacts can help ensure you don't touch your face.

tara mahadevan2303 days ago

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