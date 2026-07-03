Gina Carano

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UFC Freedom 250 Drew in 7 Million Viewers — But It Couldn't Beat the Ronda Rousey-Gina Carano Match Numbers
Sports

UFC Freedom 250’s White House Spectacle Couldn’t Top Ronda Rousey vs. Gina Carano Ratings

UFC’s biggest Paramount+ event ever went all-in on spectacle, but Netflix’s reach for the Most Valuable Promotions event kept one MMA benchmark out of reach.

Bernadette Giacomazzo27 days ago
Ronda Rousey Defeats Gina Carano in Just 17 Seconds
Sports

Ronda Rousey Ends Gina Carano Comeback with 17-Second Armbar

Why Ronda Rousey chose this 17-second armbar as her final MMA statement—and what Gina Carano risked after 17 years away from the cage.

Bernadette Giacomazzo60 days ago
The Full Fight Card for Ronda Rousey vs. Gina Carano Has Been Announced
Sports

Ronda Rousey vs. Gina Carano: Full Netflix Fight Card Revealed

Rousey returns to MMA after nearly a decade, Carano steps back into the cage for the first time in 17 years, and Netflix’s stacked supercard is bringing plenty of MMA legends along for the ride.

Bernadette Giacomazzo64 days ago
Gina Carano Teases Potential 'Star Wars' Return: Had a 'Really Nice' Conversation
Pop Culture

Gina Carano Hints at ‘Star Wars’ Return After Zoom Call With Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni

Carano discusses her Zoom call with Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni, reflects on her lawsuit settlement, and addresses the possibility of working with Lucasfilm again.

Bernadette Giacomazzo77 days ago
Ronda Rousey and Gina Carano attend Rousey vs. Carano NYC Press Conference.
Sports

Ronda Rousey Says She’ll Do ‘Everything in My Power to Kill’ Gina Carano in Upcoming Fight

The showdown between Rousey and Carano will take place on May 16 and will be streamed on Netflix.

Jose Martinez80 days ago
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Ronda Rousey Says Gina Carano Fight is Taking on a 'Monolith'
Sports

Ronda Rousey Says Gina Carano Fight is Taking on a 'Monolith'

Nearly a decade after leaving MMA, Rousey returns with Gina Carano to rewrite their legacies and take aim at what they call the UFC’s growing dominance.

Bernadette Giacomazzo127 days ago
Gina Carano Returns to the Octagon to Fight Ronda Rousey in Upcoming Netflix Special
Sports

Gina Carano Returns to the Octagon to Fight Ronda Rousey in Upcoming Netflix Special

Seventeen years after leaving MMA, Gina Carano returns to the cage as Ronda Rousey ends her long hiatus for a Netflix super fight.

Bernadette Giacomazzo149 days ago
Pop Culture

Caitlyn Jenner Wants Elon Musk’s Legal Support After Not Being Included in Hulu’s ‘The Kardashians' (UPDATE)

Jenner claimed on X that Hulu didn't ask her to participate in 'The Kardashians,' although she was part of the family's E! reality television series.

Jaelani Turner-Williams890 days ago
Pop Culture

Elon Musk Is Funding Gina Carano's Lawsuit Against Disney for Firing Her From ‘The Mandalorian'

The actress is suing Disney and LucasFilm for discrimination and wrongful termination.

Jaelani Turner-Williams891 days ago
Gina Carano arrives for Disney+ World Premiere of "The Mandalorian."
Pop Culture

Disney CEO Bob Chapek Speaks on Gina Carano's Firing From 'Mandalorian'

Disney CEO Bob Chapek discussed whether Gina Carano's conservative views contributed to her firing from 'The Mandalorian' during an annual shareholders meeting.

Jose Martinez1954 days ago
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Bill Burr
Pop Culture

Bill Burr Weighs in on Former ‘Mandalorian’ Co-Star Gina Carano's Firing

Comedian and former 'Mandalorian' co-star Bill Burr weighed in on the firing of Gina Carano over offensive social media posts, worrying about what that means.

Alex Galbraith1962 days ago
Daisy Ridley
Pop Culture

Daisy Ridley Fires Back at Ted Cruz Over His Shady 'Star Wars' Comment

The Texas senator recently described Ridley's Rey character as an "emotionally tortured Jedi" while defending the ex-'Mandalorian' star Gina Carano.

Joshua Espinoza1968 days ago
Gina Carano
Pop Culture

Gina Carano Claims Disney Accidentally Sent Her Email That Foreshadowed Firing

In an interview released on Sunday, Gina Carano said she was accidentally sent an email by Disney officials in which they discussed the #FireGinaCarno hashtag.

Gavin Evans1971 days ago
gina
Pop Culture

Gina Carano Opens Up About ‘The Mandalorian’ Dismissal, Cites 'Bullying' From Company

In a soon-to-air interview exclusive with Ben Shapiro, Gina Carano talks about her exit from 'The Mandalorian' and how she felt she was bullied out.

Jordan Rose1973 days ago
Gina Carano
Pop Culture

Gina Carano’s Character Will Reportedly Not Be Recast in ‘The Mandalorian’

Gina Carano’s role of Cara Dune on ‘The Mandalorian’ will reportedly not be recast following her ouster over controversial posts on social media.

Alex Galbraith1975 days ago
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Pop Culture

Hasbro Reportedly Canceling Production of Cara Dune 'Mandalorian' Figures After Gina Carano's Firing

Gina Carano was booted from the Disney+ hit following criticism for her social media activity, including a widely panned Holocaust comparison.

Trace William Cowen1976 days ago
gina carano
Pop Culture

Fired ‘Mandalorian’ Actress Gina Carano Announces Movie With Ben Shapiro’s Daily Wire

Gina Carano was dropped from Disney+’s 'The Mandalorian' this week, but she’s already lined up another project following her controversial remarks.

Joe Price1980 days ago

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