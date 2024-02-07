Caitlyn Jenner Wants Elon Musk’s Legal Support After Not Being Included in Hulu’s ‘The Kardashians'

After seeing Gina Carano receive legal funding from Elon Musk in her lawsuit against Disney and Lucasfilm, Caitlyn Jenner also wants support from the X owner.
Around the time of the Carano news on Tuesday afternoon, Musk offered legal support to those who "were discriminated against by Disney or its subsidiaries." Following up was Jenner, who claimed on X that Hulu "never put me on my family's show," the series in question being The Kardashians, which premiered in 2022.
"Hulu (Disney subsidiary) never put me on my family’s show - I had been on since day 1- when it switched from E!" Jenner wrote, referencing Keeping Up With the Kardashians, which aired from 2007 to 2021.
One month before The Kardashians began, Jenner shared her support for the Kardashian-Jenners, which include her ex-wife, Kris Jenner, and daughters Kendall and Kylie Jenner.
"I was there when this started from day one. I watched it grow. And doing the show for almost 20 seasons was one of the highlights of my life," she wrote in 2022.
In a follow-up post, Jenner expressed that it was "unfortunate" that Hulu didn't opt to include her in the family's second reality television show.
Last month, Jenner alleged that she was unable to be involved in The Kardashians due to her conservative political beliefs.
"I wonder if that’s why they fired me from my family’s reality show when it switched over to Hulu (@Disney), from E!. I must not be woke enough," she wrote.
Holding himself to promising to pay for legal fees for individuals terminated or "unfairly treated" by their jobs, Musk's announcement in support of Carano was given on Tuesday. The former MMA fighter and actress was fired from The Mandalorian and additional Star Wars projects in 2021 for sharing extreme right-wing views on social media, some accusing her of anti-Semitism. In her lawsuit, Carano seeks to be recast in The Mandalorian, along with $75,000 and additional punitive damages.
"The truth is I was being hunted down from everything I posted to every post I liked because I was not in line with the acceptable narrative of the time," Carano wrote in a lengthy X post on Tuesday. "My words were consistently twisted to demonize & dehumanize me as an alt right wing extremist. It was a bullying smear campaign aimed at silencing, destroying & making an example out of me."
She added, "The thing is I never even used aggressive language. I shared thought provoking quotes, pictures, memes & occasionally I used my own words, not with aggression but with respect & the occasional comedy to keep the mood light in dark times."