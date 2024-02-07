Caitlyn Jenner Wants Elon Musk’s Legal Support After Not Being Included in Hulu’s ‘The Kardashians'

Holding himself to promising to pay for legal fees for individuals terminated or "unfairly treated" by their jobs, Musk's announcement in support of Carano was given on Tuesday. The former MMA fighter and actress was fired from The Mandalorian and additional Star Wars projects in 2021 for sharing extreme right-wing views on social media, some accusing her of anti-Semitism. In her lawsuit, Carano seeks to be recast in The Mandalorian, along with $75,000 and additional punitive damages.

"The truth is I was being hunted down from everything I posted to every post I liked because I was not in line with the acceptable narrative of the time," Carano wrote in a lengthy X post on Tuesday. "My words were consistently twisted to demonize & dehumanize me as an alt right wing extremist. It was a bullying smear campaign aimed at silencing, destroying & making an example out of me."

She added, "The thing is I never even used aggressive language. I shared thought provoking quotes, pictures, memes & occasionally I used my own words, not with aggression but with respect & the occasional comedy to keep the mood light in dark times."