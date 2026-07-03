People Are Shocked to Find Out 'Nodding Meme Guy' Is Robert Redford, Not Zach Galifianakis
Featured
Pop Culture
With how memes circulate these days, the true origin of some of the greatest gifs on the internet can get lost in the mix.Joe Price
From chocolate-dipped soft serve to decadent sundaes, these are the best dairy treats New York City has to offer.ShantÃ© Cosme
From Julian Green's volley to David Luiz's bombaso, what where the best goals, skills, and assists of the week?Adam Silvers
No shortage of last-minute drama, extra time, and sensational goals, the Round of 16 had it all.Adam Silvers