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Photo of Steve Wilhite, inventor of the GIF file
Life

GIF Inventor Stephen Wilhite Has Died at 74

The late Stephen Wilhite created the GIF (Graphics Interchange Format) file in 1987, while he was working for online service provider CompuServe.

Joshua Espinoza1577 days ago
twitter
Life

Twitter to Take Away the Ability to Tweet Multiple GIFs

Twitter Support on Monday announced that it's putting a stop to the hack, citing "performance issues."

Philip Lewis2398 days ago
tumblr
Life

You've Got 2 Weeks Left to Find Porn on Tumblr (UPDATE)

Tumblr will soon be safe for Starbucks.

Alex Galbraith2783 days ago
cardi b
Music

A Cardi B GIF Was One of 2018's Most-Used, According to Giphy

Cardi B's 'Tonight Show' interview resulted in this year's most-used GIF.

Trace William Cowen2783 days ago
GIPHY
Pop Culture

GIPHY Is Hosting a Film Festival For Movies 18 Seconds or Less

GIPHY will be screening micro-films in New York City later this year at their first ever GIPHY Film Fest. In order to enter, creators will have to create a film that's 18 seconds or less.

Victoria L. Johnson2890 days ago
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Julie Chen
Pop Culture

CBS Anchor Julie Chen Recreates Iconic 'Big Brother' GIF of Da'Vonne Rogers Exiting the House

The gif of Da'Vonne Rogers walking through the exit for 'Big Brother' is one of the most popular ones used for memes. Now, Julie Chen is recreating it for the Big Brother's 20th season.

Victoria L. Johnson2953 days ago
LaVar Ball smiles at a UCLA game.
Sports

LaVar Ball Keeps Feud Going by Posting GIF of Himself Dunking on Donald Trump

LaVar Ball takes another swipe at Donald Trump.

Jose Martinez3144 days ago
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Pop Culture

Facebook Profile Pics Can Now Be GIF-Like Videos

Facebook profile pics can now be GIF-like.

Debbie Encalada3943 days ago
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Pop Culture

Pair Off: Map Shows When and Where Single Women Outnumber Single Men

Hold on for one more day, gentlemen: single men outnumber single women until each group reaches their 40s.

BrianFormo4220 days ago
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Style

INSA Turns a Vintage Bentley Into an Eye-Popping GIF

INSA, best known for his animated street art, recently decked out an old school Bentley.

susanc4d3da54bb4247 days ago
Sports

Things We Learned From the 2014 ESPYs (GIFs & Videos)

The 2014 ESPYs had it all: laughs, tears, incredible moments that will stay in your brain forever and so much more.

Jose Martinez4384 days ago
Photo Removed
Style

Chantal Rousseau's Hand-Drawn GIFs Are Among the Best We Have Ever Seen

Not only are these animated GIFs hilarious, but they are also amazingly drawn by hand.

andrewlasane4392 days ago
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Pop Culture

French Artist Creates Click-Through Retro Browser Game

French artist Emmanuel Espinasse has made an ingenious interactive video game.

Gus Turner4393 days ago

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