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Sports

Kevin Durant + Lil B + Russell Westbrook + A Classic Scene From "Rocky IV" = The Greatest Sports GIF of All Time

Someone took a classic scene from "Rocky IV" and turned it into a great GIF featuring Kevin Durant, Lil B, and Russell Westbrook.

Chris Yuscavage4439 days ago
Sports

These Amazing Joakim Noah GIFs Represent Everything That We Love About the Bulls Star

Australian artist Chris Edser used Joakim Noah's energetic personality to create a bunch of amazing GIFs.

Adam Silvers4476 days ago
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Sports

The 50 Biggest Sports Fails of 2013 in GIFs

Failure the playa way.

Gavin Evans4589 days ago
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Sports

GIF Gallery: The Craziest NBA Fans

Caught on video, of course.

Gavin Evans4628 days ago
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Sports

GIF Gallery: The Best Sports GIFs of July 2013

Even July brought us some goodies.

BJosephs4733 days ago
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Sports

A Sports Fan's Guide to GIF Responses

You'll want to have these GIFs handy.

Justin Block4745 days ago
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Sports

GIF Gallery: MLB Fan Wins

Fans still find ways to win even when their team may be struggling. Salute!

BJosephs4749 days ago
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Sports

The Best Sports GIFs of June 2013

Only the best from around the world of sports this past month.

Angel Diaz4764 days ago
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Sports

GIF Gallery: The Most Badass Lionel Messi Plays

The best moments that Leo has given us on the pitch.

Justin Block4771 days ago
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Sports

The Best Sports GIFs of May 2013

Big time blocks and flops.

Jose Martinez4794 days ago
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Sports

The Best Sports GIFs of April 2013

Fans and athletes just disrespecting each other.

Jose Martinez4825 days ago
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Sports

The Biggest Fails of the NCAA Tournament in GIFs

Struggle lives even in national competition.

BJosephs4848 days ago
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Sports

The Best Sports GIFs of March 2013

From DeAndre Jordan's dunk to NCAA young'ns wylin' out.

Angel Diaz4855 days ago

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