Ghostface Killah On Jay-Z Reminding Wu-Tang Clan That They Owed Him $500

“One time, RZA and [GZA] were telling me that Hov was on the list with us to do a show or whatever. We gave him some time,” Ghostface explained around the 33:05 minute mark. “Long story short, n***as ain’t pay him the money.”

He continued, “You know how Hov is. He wait. A few years down the line, and bring it up to one of the n***as. Like, ‘Yeah, remember that time you ain’t really pay me?'”