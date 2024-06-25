Ghostface Killah On Jay-Z Reminding Wu-Tang Clan That They Owed Him $500

Jay-Z and the Wu-Tang Clan go way back.
On a recent episode of Million Dollaz Worth of Game, Ghostface Killah sat down with hosts Gillie Da Kid and Wallace Peeples to reminisce on his relationship with Hov, including the time Jay reminded Wu-Tang that they owed him $500.
“One time, RZA and [GZA] were telling me that Hov was on the list with us to do a show or whatever. We gave him some time,” Ghostface explained around the 33:05 minute mark. “Long story short, n***as ain’t pay him the money.”
He continued, “You know how Hov is. He wait. A few years down the line, and bring it up to one of the n***as. Like, ‘Yeah, remember that time you ain’t really pay me?'”
All three laughed about how Jay never forgot what he was owed—and about how his financial circumstances have changed somewhat drastically.
“This n***a over here a billionaire now,” Killah added. He also described as the Jay that was owed $500 to be the “fresh Hov” who was “getting his feet wet at that time.”
Watch Ghostface's full appearance on Million Dollaz Worth of Game up top.