Featured
The show's 10th anniversary popped off, with Snoop Dogg performing some bangers, 'Astro Bot' winning Game of the Year, and a rare Harrison Ford appearance.Kevin Wong
It’s about time Sony broke these games out of the vault to give them another go.Elton Jones
From a new Vice City to those insane inserts, here's all the Easter eggs we noticed in 'GTA VI's trailer. Did you catch any of them?Kevin Wong
From 'Sonic the Hedgehog' to 'Gunstar Heroes,' these are the 100 best games from one of the original 16-bit consoles, Sega's Genesis system.Miguel Concepcion