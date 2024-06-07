Boban Marjanovic Enlisted to Celebrate Limited-Edition Old Spice Version of Twister Board Game

Twister, a much-better-when-drunk game made downright insufferable at the first hint of body odor, is getting a befitting remix thanks to Old Spice.

The aptly named Twister Old Spice Total Body Edition version of the decidedly intimate crowdpleaser, which is exclusive to the NTWRK platform, has been commemorated with a campaign featuring Boban Marjanovic, an NBA star whose proven skills on the court also serve him well in the Twisterverse.

The limited-edition board game was the subject of a live drawing that began on May 30 and ran through June 6. On June 7, 10 lucky winners will be informed of their good fortune on the NTWRK app at 6 p.m. ET. Old Spice's Total Body Deodorant lineup features dermatologist-tested, aluminum-free products like the Total Body Spray (available in three different scents), the Total Body Cream (also available in three scents), and the Total Body Stick (available in four options, including an unscented edition).

Get a closer look below.