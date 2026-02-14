Sports

Think True Celebrates NBA All-Star Weekend With 5th Quarter Domino Event

Some of the biggest names in sports went head to head in a domino tournament across 15 tables.

Ryan Neil Postas
Ryan Neil Postas

Think True held a game night event fit for the stars during the 2026 NBA All-Star Weekend in Los Angeles.

On Friday (Feb. 13), the marketing agency held its Waymo-sponsored 5th Quarter Domino event that attracted famous names in sports and entertainment like Scottie Pippen, Candace Parker, Paul Pierce, D Smoke, Reggie Bush and more.

Held at LA venue Gravitas, the event hosted a domino tournament among 15 tables, where Pippen, along with former NBA players Baron Davis and Kenyon Martin Sr. played for the victory.

Before the fun-filled evening, Think True hosted Sweatworking on Thursday (Feb. 11), which promoted collaboration through movement and driving culture forward. To keep the energy high, guests participated in a 45-minute “Boss” workout and a community run.

The NBA All-Star Weekend events continue until Sunday (Feb. 15) in Los Angeles.

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