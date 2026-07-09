Tiffany Haddish 'Wide Open' to Being a Mom, Auditions Potential Baby Daddies

Tiffany Haddish is on the hunt for a baby daddy, and she used a recent guest spot on a late night talk show to audition some potential candidates.
On Wednesday (June 8), the actor and comedian hosted the second annual "Man Hunt!" segment of Jimmy Kimmel Live. During the game, the entertainer put multiple men through a live eligibility dating quiz, where she questioned men about their careers, ideal date and whether they garden.
The first contestant, Damion, passed on his first try, confirming that he has a "career," not a job. The second man, Leo, mistook Haddish saying "ideal date for me" for "ideal date food," to which the actor joked that he "can’t listen." Ultimately, Haddish passed when Leo couldn’t specify where they would be drinking wine before going to the beach. "Too young for me," she said.
Despite his name, the third man, Tree, said that he doesn’t garden and explained that he would order "the same thing" for Haddish on their first dinner date. "I'm eating shrimp, steak…" Tree said.
"So you’re going to make me eat what you eat? Uh, sit him down somewhere. I get to decide what I want to eat," she joked.
The contestants got more interesting throughout the course of the game, with the next man, an elder named Dog, claiming that he has a credit score of 806 despite not having an EIN.
"You don't know what that is? Go ahead and sit him down. He's not a boss," Haddish joked.
By the game’s end, the crowd decided on Damion as "Mr. Haddish," and she gifted him her Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue. Haddish’s last try at looking for a baby daddy was on a 2025 episode of Kimmel, where she listed Tom Cruise, Brad Pitt and Pedro Pascal as potential partners.