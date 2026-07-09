Tiffany Haddish 'Wide Open' to Being a Mom, Auditions Potential Baby Daddies

Tiffany Haddish is on the hunt for a baby daddy, and she used a recent guest spot on a late night talk show to audition some potential candidates.

On Wednesday (June 8), the actor and comedian hosted the second annual "Man Hunt!" segment of Jimmy Kimmel Live. During the game, the entertainer put multiple men through a live eligibility dating quiz, where she questioned men about their careers, ideal date and whether they garden.

The first contestant, Damion, passed on his first try, confirming that he has a "career," not a job. The second man, Leo, mistook Haddish saying "ideal date for me" for "ideal date food," to which the actor joked that he "can’t listen." Ultimately, Haddish passed when Leo couldn’t specify where they would be drinking wine before going to the beach. "Too young for me," she said.