'GTA VI' Trailer: What Everyone's Been Saying and What We Noticed

After years of intense speculation , unprecedented leaks , and rampant rumors, we finally got our first official look at Grand Theft Auto VI. Rockstar released a 1-minute-and-30-second trailer on Monday evening . It established three key facts, which had been rumored but never confirmed: GTA VI will be set in Vice City (the GTA universe's version of Miami). The game will feature two main characters, and the franchise's first female protagonist. It will be exclusive to current gen consoles ( PS5 and Xbox Series X/S ), and it will not be available to PC at launch.

We also have to wait awhile longer, which was expected, given Rockstar's prior release schedule. Rockstar announced GTA V in 2011, for example, but didn't release it until 2013. Rockstar announced Red Dead Redemption 2 in 2016, but didn't release it until 2018.

And accordingly, Rockstar announced that GTA VI will launch in 2025. That gives us two years. Two years with which to pore over every detail—every nuance in every screenshot and preview footage—to learn all that we can. GTA fans have already begun the Easter egg hunt with the new trailer, earning it a spot in the Guinness World Records for the most viewed non-music YouTube video in a 24-hour period.

Here's what everyone's been saying about GTA VI over the past couple days—the speculation only increases from here.

1. Tom Petty