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Elton Jones

Joined July 2014 | 35 posts
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John Cena kneels next to what appears to be a red Cadillac at his Florida home in 2005

The 15 Hardest Wrestling Rap Themes, Ranked

From Ice Cube to Lil' Kim to Method Man, here's a collection of some of the best rap songs that perfectly match a wrestler's gimmicks.

Elton Jones770 days ago
SOCOM: U.S. Navy SEALs cover with soldiers, Killzone cover with soldiers and glowing eyes, Resistance: Fall of Man cover with battlefield and skull in helmet

6 PlayStation Games Tailor-Made for a Multiplayer Comeback

It’s about time Sony broke these games out of the vault to give them another go.

Elton Jones784 days ago
Image of PlayStation games.

6 PlayStation Games Tailor-Made For A Multiplayer Comeback

It’s about time Sony broke these games out of the vault to give them another go.

Elton Jones784 days ago
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The 50 Best Video Game Franchises

We take a look at the games that have continuously separate us from our money.

Elton Jones5105 days ago
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The 25 Best SNK Fighting Games Ever Made

We sorely miss these classic knuckle busters.

Elton Jones5112 days ago
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The 50 Best Sega Dreamcast Games

We countdown the titles from one of gaming's most beloved consoles.

Elton Jones5124 days ago
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Dude, You're Hot: 25 Male Video Game Characters Re-Imagined As Females

Illustrators and cosplayers get creative with our favorite icons.

Elton Jones5141 days ago
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25 Additional DC Characters That Should Be In "Injustice"

The new fighter already looks amazing but if these were added, we'd totally lose it.

Elton Jones5151 days ago
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Review: "Persona 4 Arena" Causes A Fantastic Spiritual Collision

Atlus and Arc System Works take the popular JRPG series into a bright, 2D battle dimension.

Elton Jones5152 days ago
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The 50 Most Forgotten Platforming Heroes In Video Games

Did you forget about these video game heroes from yesteryear? We didn't.

Elton Jones5160 days ago
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30 Epic Portraits Of Video Game Characters In Battle

Artists imagine their favorite characters in crossover wars.

Elton Jones5165 days ago
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10 Forgotten Nintendo Franchises That Should Be On The Wii U

We loved them in their old glory and now we want to see these classics reborn.

Elton Jones5181 days ago
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25 Characters We Want To See In "Super Smash Bros. Brawl 4"

The "SSBB" franchise continues to be one of our all-time favorites but if Nintendo were to add these,we'd lose it.

Elton Jones5191 days ago
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25 Slept On Games We Want To See On PSN

These titles weren't part of a major franchise but we loved them and wouldn't mind playing them again on our consoles.

Elton Jones5218 days ago
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The 50 Most Dominant Fighting Game Characters

We celebrate the characters you wish your opponent won't pick.

Elton Jones5236 days ago
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Review: Players Finally Get Beat In The Head With "Skullgirls"

Jaw dropping animation and balanced gameplay makes Reverge Labs and Konami's knuckle upper a mindblower

Elton Jones5271 days ago
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10 Fighting Game Crossovers We Want To See

It&#39;s time for us to fantasize about the next "Vs." game from Capcom.

Elton Jones5273 days ago
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Guest List: 15 Characters We Want To See In "Soul Calibur"

The fighting franchise that's famous for unexpected cameos needs to let these brawlers in on the action.

Elton Jones5328 days ago

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