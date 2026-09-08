Elton Jones
Latest Stories
The 15 Hardest Wrestling Rap Themes, Ranked
From Ice Cube to Lil' Kim to Method Man, here's a collection of some of the best rap songs that perfectly match a wrestler's gimmicks.
6 PlayStation Games Tailor-Made for a Multiplayer Comeback
It’s about time Sony broke these games out of the vault to give them another go.
6 PlayStation Games Tailor-Made For A Multiplayer Comeback
It’s about time Sony broke these games out of the vault to give them another go.
The 50 Best Video Game Franchises
We take a look at the games that have continuously separate us from our money.
The 25 Best SNK Fighting Games Ever Made
We sorely miss these classic knuckle busters.
The 50 Best Sega Dreamcast Games
We countdown the titles from one of gaming's most beloved consoles.
Dude, You're Hot: 25 Male Video Game Characters Re-Imagined As Females
Illustrators and cosplayers get creative with our favorite icons.
25 Additional DC Characters That Should Be In "Injustice"
The new fighter already looks amazing but if these were added, we'd totally lose it.
Review: "Persona 4 Arena" Causes A Fantastic Spiritual Collision
Atlus and Arc System Works take the popular JRPG series into a bright, 2D battle dimension.
The 50 Most Forgotten Platforming Heroes In Video Games
Did you forget about these video game heroes from yesteryear? We didn't.
30 Epic Portraits Of Video Game Characters In Battle
Artists imagine their favorite characters in crossover wars.
10 Forgotten Nintendo Franchises That Should Be On The Wii U
We loved them in their old glory and now we want to see these classics reborn.
25 Characters We Want To See In "Super Smash Bros. Brawl 4"
The "SSBB" franchise continues to be one of our all-time favorites but if Nintendo were to add these,we'd lose it.
25 Slept On Games We Want To See On PSN
These titles weren't part of a major franchise but we loved them and wouldn't mind playing them again on our consoles.
The 50 Most Dominant Fighting Game Characters
We celebrate the characters you wish your opponent won't pick.
Review: Players Finally Get Beat In The Head With "Skullgirls"
Jaw dropping animation and balanced gameplay makes Reverge Labs and Konami's knuckle upper a mindblower
10 Fighting Game Crossovers We Want To See
It's time for us to fantasize about the next "Vs." game from Capcom.
Guest List: 15 Characters We Want To See In "Soul Calibur"
The fighting franchise that's famous for unexpected cameos needs to let these brawlers in on the action.