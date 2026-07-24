Wonder Woman

Wonder Woman, created by psychologist William Moulton Marston and artist Harry G. Peter, first appeared in All Star Comics #8 in December 1941. Originating from the hidden island of Themyscira, Diana Prince’s character has been central to landmark comic storylines such as George Pérez’s 1987 reboot in Wonder Woman (vol. 2) and Greg Rucka’s 2003 run, which explored her role as an ambassador and warrior. On screen, Gal Gadot’s portrayal in the 2017 film Wonder Woman, directed by Patty Jenkins, marked the character’s first solo live-action feature and was followed by Wonder Woman 1984 in 2020, solidifying her presence in the DC Extended Universe. Beyond comics and films, Wonder Woman’s influence is evident in her 1970s television series starring Lynda Carter, which aired from 1975 to 1979 and became a cultural touchstone for female empowerment during the second-wave feminist movement. Collectors often seek out her iconic bulletproof bracelets and the Lasso of Truth, both central to her mythos and combat style. Complex covers Wonder Woman’s evolving legacy through analyses of her comic arcs, film adaptations, and her impact on gender representation in superhero media.

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Ana Nogueira in an off-shoulder black dress poses in front of a Variety backdrop at an event.
Pop Culture

New 'Wonder Woman' Movie Gets Writer Ana Nogueira After 'Supergirl'

The actress, screenwriter, and playwright is also attached to an upcoming "Teen Titans" movie.

Alex Gonzalez370 days ago
James Gunn speaks onstage at the Marvel Cinematic Universe Comic Con panle
Pop Culture

James Gunn Responds to Report on 'Wonder Woman 3' Being Scrapped, Talks Future of DC Studios

Following a report that DC plans to scrap ‘Wonder Woman 3,’ James Gunn addressed the news and clarified a path forward under his new leadership.

Joe Price1325 days ago
Wonder Woman 3 reportedly not moving ahead
Pop Culture

'Wonder Woman 3' Reportedly Scrapped by DC (UPDATE)

Warner Bros. execs have reportedly pulled the plug on the 'Wonder Woman' sequel. The news comes as James Gunn and Peter Safran take charge of DC Studios.

Joshua Espinoza1326 days ago
Cast of 'Justice League' at red carpet in 2017
Pop Culture

Warner Bros. Alleges ‘Snyder Cut’ Social Media Campaign Was Fueled by Bots

More than a year after the much-hyped 'Snyder Cut' of 'Justice League' dropped on HBO, a new report sheds light on the online campaign fueling its release

Brad Callas1467 days ago
'Moon Knight' director Mohamed Diab at the premiere for the Disney+ series
Pop Culture

‘Moon Knight’ Director Mohamed Diab Blasts ‘Wonder Woman 1984’ Scene Set in His Native Egypt: ‘A Disgrace for Us’

Diab took special care to make his Egypt-set portion of 'Moon Knight' more "authentic" after how the nation has "been portrayed throughout Hollywood’s history."

Joe Price1584 days ago
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Gal Gadot at Justice League premiere
Pop Culture

Gal Gadot Talks Being ‘Shocked’ by How Joss Whedon Treated Her on ‘Justice League’ Set

After accusations that she was mistreated by Joss Whedon on the 'Justice League' set, Gal Gadot opened up about the experience in a new interview with 'Elle.'

Mackenzie Cummings-Grady1740 days ago
patty-jenkins
Pop Culture

'Wonder Woman' Director Patty Jenkins Criticizes Streaming Films: 'They Look Like Fake Movies'

'Wonder Woman' and 'WW84' director Patty Jenkins has criticized films released on streaming services, suggesting that these projects look “fake.”

Joe Price1787 days ago
Patty Jenkins attends the premiere of TNT's "I Am The Night."
Pop Culture

Director Patty Jenkins Speaks on ‘Detrimental’ Day and Date ‘Wonder Woman 1984’ Release

‘Wonder Woman 1984’ director Patty Jenkins criticized the decision by Warner Bros. to simultaneously release her film in December to theaters and HBO Max.

Jose Martinez1794 days ago
Director Patty Jenkins
Pop Culture

'Wonder Woman' Director Patty Jenkins Explains Why She Doesn't Think Day-and-Date Streaming Will Last

'Wonder Woman' director Patty Jenkins explains why she doesn't think day-and-date streaming release strategy is a thing that is going to last.

Gavin Evans1846 days ago
Gal Gadot attends the "Justice League" photocall.
Pop Culture

Joss Whedon Accused of Threatening to Harm Gal Gadot's Career Over 'Justice League' Dispute

Joss Whedon reportedly threatened to harm Gal Gadot's career when she expressed concerns about the portrayal of Wonder Woman during 'Justice League' reshoots.

Jose Martinez1934 days ago
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Joss Whedon
Pop Culture

Warner Bros. Exec Claims Studio Quickly Realized Joss Whedon's 'Justice League' Was a 'Piece of Sh*t'

Ahead of the arrival of Zack Snyder’s 'Justice League' on HBO Max, the long story behind the troubled production of Whedon’s version is coming to light.

Joe Price1980 days ago
Patty Jenkins
Pop Culture

Patty Jenkins Details How Getting ‘Wonder Woman’ Up and Running Was an ‘Internal War’ at Warner Bros. (UPDATE)

‘Wonder Woman’ and ‘WW84’ director Patty Jenkins said that making her movies her way was an “internal war” with Warner Bros. that took years.

Alex Galbraith2028 days ago
wonder woman 3
Pop Culture

Warner Bros. Announces ‘Wonder Woman 3’ Is Being Fast-Tracked

After 'Wonder Woman 1984' saw an impressive opening weekend, Warner Bros. has revealed that it has fast-tracked 'Wonder Woman 3,' the franchise's last chapter.

tara mahadevan2036 days ago
Gal Gadot
Pop Culture

Gal Gadot Addresses Controversy Around Her Casting as Cleopatra: 'I Want to Celebrate the Legacy'

Gal Gadot isn’t having any of the criticisms of her casting as ancient Egyptian queen Cleopatra. She defended her role in a new interview with the BBC.

Alex Galbraith2040 days ago

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