Wonder Woman

Wonder Woman, created by psychologist William Moulton Marston and artist Harry G. Peter, first appeared in All Star Comics #8 in December 1941. Originating from the hidden island of Themyscira, Diana Prince’s character has been central to landmark comic storylines such as George Pérez’s 1987 reboot in Wonder Woman (vol. 2) and Greg Rucka’s 2003 run, which explored her role as an ambassador and warrior. On screen, Gal Gadot’s portrayal in the 2017 film Wonder Woman, directed by Patty Jenkins, marked the character’s first solo live-action feature and was followed by Wonder Woman 1984 in 2020, solidifying her presence in the DC Extended Universe. Beyond comics and films, Wonder Woman’s influence is evident in her 1970s television series starring Lynda Carter, which aired from 1975 to 1979 and became a cultural touchstone for female empowerment during the second-wave feminist movement. Collectors often seek out her iconic bulletproof bracelets and the Lasso of Truth, both central to her mythos and combat style. Complex covers Wonder Woman’s evolving legacy through analyses of her comic arcs, film adaptations, and her impact on gender representation in superhero media.