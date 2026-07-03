G Perico

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G Perico
Music

G Perico Sues Coach for Allegedly Copying His T-Shirt Slogan

The rapper says his trademarked "This is a blue t-shirt" phrase was stolen by the fashion company.

Trey Alston89 days ago
G Perico 'Hot Shot: Gangsta Grillz'
Music

Stream G Perico's 'Gangsta Grillz' Album 'Hot Shot'

After closing out 2022 with his latest full-length project 'South Central,' G Perico joins forces with DJ Drama for his new Gangsta Grillz project 'Hot Shot.'

Brad Callas1225 days ago
play 2 win g perico
Music

G Perico Releases New Album 'Play 2 Win' f/ 03 Greedo, Remble, and BlueBucksClan

West Coast rapper G Perico has released his latest album, 'Play 2 Win,' with hard-hitting features from 03 Greedo, Remble and BlueBucksClan.

Mackenzie Cummings-Grady1785 days ago
G Perico photographed by Tehron Porter
Music

G Perico Announces Roc Nation Deal, Talks New Album ‘Ten Eight’

As he releases his new album 'Ten Eight,' G Perico sits with Complex to announce his deal with Roc Nation and discuss the project.

Max Bell2520 days ago
G Perico "Big Raccs" f/ Sonny Digital
Music

G Perico Drops "Big Raccs" Off His Upcoming 'Ten Eight' Project

The track features ATL producer/rapper Sonny Digital.

Joshua Espinoza2534 days ago
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Larry June
Music

Premiere: Larry June Flexes in "On Me" Video

Larry June shares his new video for "On Me" featuring a G Perico cameo.

edwinortiz3132 days ago
Album cover for G Perico's '2 Tha Left.'
Music

G Perico Releases '2 Tha Left' Project

G Perico finishes 2017 strong with '2 Tha Left,' his third project of the year.

Jose Martinez3143 days ago
Complex Live G Perico
Music

G Perico Takes Us Inside His Music and Upbringing on "Complex Live"

G Perico Takes Us Inside His Music and Upbringing on "Complex Live"

Complex3156 days ago
affiliated
Music

G Perico Shares "Affiliated" Video and Announces New Album '2 Tha Left'

The South Central rapper continues his crazy 2017 run with a new video and an album on the way.

Shawn Setaro3164 days ago
g worthy
Music

How G Perico, Jay Worthy, and Cardo Joined Forces To Create G-Worthy In A Single Day

ASAP Yams was the architect behind the joining of forces for the G Funk-indebted trio, and the results are as exciting as anyone out right now.

Dane Gebauer3208 days ago
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g worthy cover
Music

G Perico, Jay Worthy, and Cardo Bring Gangster Rap Back With New Project 'G-Worthy'

The seven-track project, put out by Fools Gold, gives us an updated spin on G-funk.

Shawn Setaro3213 days ago
Complex Live De'Aaron Fox
Sports

"Complex Live" Catches Up With NBA Draft Pick De'Aaron Fox and Pays Tribute to Prodigy

"Complex Live" Catches Up With NBA Draft Pick De'Aaron Fox and Pays Tribute to Prodigy

Complex3310 days ago

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