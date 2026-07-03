Alex Pereira

Alex Pereira is a Brazilian mixed martial artist and former Glory Kickboxing champion celebrated for his devastating knockout power and pinpoint striking accuracy. He was born Alexsandro Pereira on July 7, 1987, in São Bernardo do Campo, São Paulo, Brazil. He first gained international attention by defending multiple Glory titles with highlight-reel finishes before transitioning to MMA, where he rapidly ascended through the middleweight division with a series of emphatic knockout victories. Pereira stands out as one of the few fighters to hold championship belts in both kickboxing and mixed martial arts. His career is defined by how successfully he integrated his elite kickboxing techniques into MMA, notably refining his takedown defense and ground awareness to complement his striking. Fans and fighters alike follow Pereira’s approach because it challenges the notion that striking specialists must struggle with grappling, inspiring a new wave of MMA training that prioritizes technical stand-up combined with strategic wrestling defense. His influence continues to shift striking tactics and fighter preparation in the sport’s competitive middleweight class.

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Alex Pereira Claims Cyril Gane Fight Was Rigged Amid Sexual Assault Allegations
Sports

Alex Pereira Blasts Herb Dean Over Alleged ‘Illegal’ Shots in Ciryl Gane Loss

Pereira blasted Herb Dean over alleged illegal shots, said the ref 'is not a man' and argued he should be punished after his historic title bid collapsed.

Bernadette Giacomazzo30 days ago
Jon Jones Reclaims GOAT Status from Alex Pereira Amid Newly Filed Sexual Assault Lawsuit
Sports

Jon Jones Reignites UFC GOAT Debate After Alex Pereira's KO Loss

Inside Jones’ icy reaction to Pereira’s brutal loss, the explosive GOAT debate it reignited, and how new assault allegations complicate the UFC star’s legacy.

Bernadette Giacomazzo32 days ago
UFC Fighter Alex Pereira Accused of Sexual Assault and Forcible Touching
Sports

Court Records Reveal New Alex Pereira Sexual Assault and Domestic Abuse Allegations

Inside the court records, depositions, and alleged pattern of control behind the sexual assault, stalking, and domestic violence claims against Alex Pereira.

Bernadette Giacomazzo33 days ago
Construction on the UFC Claw on the South Lawn of the White House.
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Combat Sports Events Streaming This Weekend

A look at the upcoming schedule for MMA, boxing, freestyle wrestling, and pro wrestling.

Matt Burke35 days ago
(L-R) Alex Pereira and Tracy Cortez.
Sports

UFC Fighters Alex Pereira and Tracy Cortez Split Just Days After Taking Relationship Public

"I wish her nothing but the best," Pereira said in a post-breakup statement.

Trace William Cowen189 days ago
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Split image. Left: Alex Pereira holding a microphone. Right: Tracy Cortez in a black strapless top.
Sports

UFC Stars Alex Pereira and Tracy Cortez Confirm Relationship

The pro fighters are ringing in the new year by going public with their romance.

Alex Ocho197 days ago

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