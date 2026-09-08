Max Bell Portrait

Max Bell

Joined July 2014 | 6 posts
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Latest Stories

A collage featuring Kendrick Lamar, The Game, Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Ice Cube, and YG with a blue background and palm trees.

The 100 Best LA Rap Songs

These are the best LA rap songs of all time, featuring classics from Dr. Dre, Kendrick Lamar, Snoop Dogg, Ice Cube, and more.

Max Bell63 days ago
Drakeo the Ruler

How Drakeo the Ruler Made His New Album in Jail While Awaiting Trial

Drakeo the Ruler speaks with Complex over the phone from jail about his new album, criminal justice reform, police, and protests unfolding across America.

Max Bell2295 days ago
G Perico photographed by Tehron Porter

G Perico Announces Roc Nation Deal, Talks New Album ‘Ten Eight’

As he releases his new album 'Ten Eight,' G Perico sits with Complex to announce his deal with Roc Nation and discuss the project.

Max Bell2583 days ago
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Russell Westbrook Talks True Religion, Doesn't Know Who Lil B Is

NBA Superstar Russell Westbrook opens up on his style, ignores ESPN, & doesn't know about Lil B.

Max Bell3984 days ago
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Symphony in Trap Major: The Uninterrupted Output of Atlanta's Zaytoven

Atlanta producer Zaytoven is a veteran in the trap rap scene.

Max Bell4259 days ago
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ScHoolBoy Q is Not An Oxymoron

Ride along with Top Dawg Entertainment's next to blow as he brings the ruckus to a USC frat party.

Max Bell4588 days ago

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