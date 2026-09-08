Max Bell
Latest Stories
The 100 Best LA Rap Songs
These are the best LA rap songs of all time, featuring classics from Dr. Dre, Kendrick Lamar, Snoop Dogg, Ice Cube, and more.
How Drakeo the Ruler Made His New Album in Jail While Awaiting Trial
Drakeo the Ruler speaks with Complex over the phone from jail about his new album, criminal justice reform, police, and protests unfolding across America.
G Perico Announces Roc Nation Deal, Talks New Album ‘Ten Eight’
As he releases his new album 'Ten Eight,' G Perico sits with Complex to announce his deal with Roc Nation and discuss the project.
Russell Westbrook Talks True Religion, Doesn't Know Who Lil B Is
NBA Superstar Russell Westbrook opens up on his style, ignores ESPN, & doesn't know about Lil B.
Symphony in Trap Major: The Uninterrupted Output of Atlanta's Zaytoven
Atlanta producer Zaytoven is a veteran in the trap rap scene.
ScHoolBoy Q is Not An Oxymoron
Ride along with Top Dawg Entertainment's next to blow as he brings the ruckus to a USC frat party.