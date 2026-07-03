Roc Nation Live's 'One Philly' Unity Concert f/ Meek Mill, Will Smith and More: How to Watch

Roc Nation Live has teamed up with the city of Philadelphia to host a free July 4 concert, and it’ll be available to stream online for anyone unable to attend.

Featuring a stacked line-up including Meek Mill, Will Smith with DJ Jazzy Jeff, The Roots and more, 'One Philly: United Concert for America' is a six-hour show that'll celebrate the 250th anniversary of America in its birthplace.

Starting at 5 p.m ET and taking place at Benjamin Franklin Parkway, the celebration will conclude with a fireworks display at 11:30 p.m.

Check out more details regarding the event below: