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Roc Nation Live's 'One Philly' Unity Concert f/ Meek Mill, Will Smith and More: How to Watch

Other artists on the bill for the six-hour July 4 concert include The Roots, Jazzy Jeff, Christina Aguilera, Jill Scott, and Seal.

(L-R) Meek Mill and Will Smith.
Prince Williams/WireImage | Andreas Rentz/Getty Images

Roc Nation Live has teamed up with the city of Philadelphia to host a free July 4 concert, and it’ll be available to stream online for anyone unable to attend.

Featuring a stacked line-up including Meek Mill, Will Smith with DJ Jazzy Jeff, The Roots and more, 'One Philly: United Concert for America' is a six-hour show that'll celebrate the 250th anniversary of America in its birthplace.

Starting at 5 p.m ET and taking place at Benjamin Franklin Parkway, the celebration will conclude with a fireworks display at 11:30 p.m.

Check out more details regarding the event below:

Who is performing at the concert?

Hosted by Wanda Sykes, the concert will feature a line-up including Will Smith and DJ Jazzy Jeff, Christina Aguilera, Jill Scott, The Roots, Meek Mill, Seal, State Property, Kathy Sledge, Infinity Song, and several unannounced special guests. The show will also include appearances from Million Dollaz Worth of Game hosts Gillie Da Kid and Wallo267.

Where can I watch the concert?

Roc Nation’s 'One Philly: United Concert for America' will be available to stream across over 10 different platforms, offering people plenty of ad-free opportunities to watch the full show. Among the platforms hosting the show are Paramount+, Pluto TV, Samsung TV+, Fire TV Channels, Prime Video, Sling Firestream, TiVo+, TRC, VIDAA+, Zeam, LocalNow, TCLtv+, ETOnline, and CBS.

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