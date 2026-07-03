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HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - MAY 14: Grogu character is seen during the Premiere of Disney's "Star Wars: The Mandalorian And Grogu" at TCL Chinese Theatre on May 14, 2026 in Hollywood,
Pop Culture

Fortnite's New Mandalorian Island Lets You Catch Part of the Film Before It Hits Theaters

Epic Games, Disney, and Lucasfilm built a playable Nevarro where up to 16 players can catch the first 10 minutes of 'The Mandalorian and Grogu' starting on Tuesday.

Trey Alston58 days ago
In this photo illustration the online video game by Epic Games company Fortnite logo seen displayed on a smartphone with an economic stock exchange index graph in the background.
Pop Culture

Fortnite Is Issuing Refunds for D4vd Cosmetics After Murder Charge

Players can now request refunds for D4vd cosmetics, though Epic has not confirmed whether the items will be removed entirely.

Holly Riordan80 days ago
Justin Timberlake with curly hair smiling on the left, and Deadpool in red and black costume on the right.
Music

‘Bye Bye Bye’ Dance Creator Sues Sony Over Viral Deadpool Scene, Fortnite Use

Choreographer Darrin Henson alleges Sony Music licensed his iconic “Bye Bye Bye” routine without consent, as the dance resurfaces in 'Deadpool & Wolverine' and Fortnite.

Mark Elibert104 days ago
This illustration picture shows a person logging into Epic Games' Fortnite on their smartphone in Los Angeles on August 14, 2020.
Pop Culture

Fans Aren’t Happy About Fortnite’s New Brainrot Skins

Tung Tung Tung Sahur and Ballerina Cappuccina are among the lowest-rated Fortnite skins to date.

Holly Riordan105 days ago
Illustrated "Fortnite" poster featuring diverse characters in action poses, with contrasting warm and cool color themes on each side.
Pop Culture

Epic Games Cuts Over 1,000 Jobs as Fortnite Engagement Slumps

The company points to rising costs and declining engagement as it moves to cut roughly $500 million in expenses.

Samantha Giambra-Plaisance115 days ago
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People playing "Fortnite" at a gaming event, seated at monitors with controllers. Large "FORTNITE" sign in the background.
Pop Culture

Gamer Sues Makers of Minecraft and Fortnite for Video Game Addiction

The plaintiff is seeking damages for emotional distress and physical injuries resulting from playing video games.

tara mahadevan171 days ago
Fortnite Leaks 'South Park' Themed Skins—Here Are The Details
Pop Culture

Fortnite’s ‘South Park’ Crossover Has Leaked — Here’s What We Know

Dataminers uncovered skins, items, and an in-game event tied to Fortnite’s upcoming ‘South Park’ crossover.

Bernadette Giacomazzo190 days ago
Kim Kardashian is Now in Fortnite — Here's Your First Look at the Skins
Pop Culture

Kim Kardashian Is Now in Fortnite — Here's Your First Look at the Skins

Epic Games, the creator of Fortnite, announced the collaboration with the reality star in a new trailer.

Bernadette Giacomazzo218 days ago
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Fortnite.
Pop Culture

What Time is the Fortnite Live Event on November 29? How to Watch

Fans are getting ready for the Fortnite Live Event called Fortnite Zero Hour Chapter Finale. Here's how to watch.

Jessica Mcbride229 days ago
Maggie Simpson cut-out on building
Pop Culture

'The Simpsons’ New Fortnite Episodes Will Explain the Wild Crossover

The four new episodes will debut exclusively on Disney+.

Richard Chachowski255 days ago
Fortnite Puma Sneakers
Sneakers

Now You Can Buy Puma Sneakers in 'Fortnite'

Puma's first sneaker collection on 'Fortnite' is available for purchase now.

Victor Deng382 days ago
Fortnite x Adidas Ultra Boost
Sneakers

'Fortnite' x Adidas Ultra Boost Collection Releases Soon

Here's a detailed look at the upcoming 'Fortnite' x Adidas Ultra Boost lineup.

Victor Deng560 days ago

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