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With recent Pleasures and VANDYTHEPINK® collabs, Fortnite has entered a whole new era. And both drops are only available on Complex Shop.Complex
Here are the best Fortnite creator skins so far, from Nick Eh 30 to Kai Cenat's Icon costumes.Marc Griffin
A timeline of Travis Scott's collaborations, including Nike, McDonald's, Dior, WWE, and many more.Mike DeStefano
Fortnite pro and streamer Clix just got his own Icon Series skin, cementing his status as one of the game’s biggest names. But his path from teenage trash-talker to esports empire builder wasn’t always smooth.Kevin Wong