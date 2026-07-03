FaZe Jarvis

Jarvis Khattri, known online as FaZe Jarvis, is a British streamer and content creator from London who gained widespread attention in 2019 through his Fortnite gameplay on YouTube. After joining FaZe Clan in 2019, he quickly became known for his aggressive building techniques and mechanical skill, notably reaching over 3 million subscribers by 2021. His channel features highlight videos from competitive Fortnite events such as the FNCS (Fortnite Champion Series) and collaborations with prominent players like Tfue and Mongraal. In addition to Fortnite, Jarvis expanded his content to include Valorant streams and challenge runs, including a notable 2020 series where he attempted to win matches using only pistols. His streams often showcase high-pressure scenarios and strategic team play alongside FaZe Clan members like FaZe Sway and FaZe Mongraal, contributing to his reputation as a leading figure in the competitive gaming community.

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Offset of Migos attends his Offset X FaZe Clan Launch at the FaZe Clan Pop Up
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Offset Calls for 'Fortnite' to Lift Ban on FaZe Jarvis

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