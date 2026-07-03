Flatbush Zombies

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Headie One "Martin's Sofa"
Music

Headie One’s Much-Anticipated Single, “Martin’s Sofa”, Has Arrived

Sampling Flatbush Zombies’ “Palm Trees”, the emotional new banger pays tribute to an old friend who offered support and a roof over his head in tougher times.

James Keith1277 days ago
meechy darko's single art for complex
Music

Meechy Darko Recruits Freddie Gibbs and A-Trak for "On God" Single

Produced by Jay Versace and Dot da Genius, the single will land on Flatbush Zombies member Meechy Darko's debut solo album 'Gothic Luxury' this month.

Joshua Espinoza1445 days ago
Missy Elliott performing at Essence Festival
Music

LetsGetFr.ee Carnaval Announces Inaugural Lineup f/ Missy Elliott, Anderson .Paak, Wizkid, and More

LetsGetFr.ee has announced its inaugural lineup with performances from Missy Elliott, Anderson .Paak, Wizkid, Kali Uchis, Jhené Aiko, Ferg, and more.

tara mahadevan1601 days ago
Screenshot from Flatbush Zombies and RZA video
Music

Premiere: Flatbush Zombies and RZA Share "Quentin Tarantino" Video

Flatbush Zombies and RZA have shared a new video from their two-track collaboration following “Plug Addicts.” This time it is for the video “Quentin Tarantino.”

tara mahadevan1675 days ago
Erick the Architect
Music

Premiere: Erick the Architect Shares Forlorn "Die 4 U" Video f/ Sophie Faith and Linden Jay

Flatbush rapper Erick the Architect recently dropped his debut solo project 'Future Proof,' and now he's dropped the melancholy video for "Die 4 U."

Joe Price1994 days ago
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Nyck Caution, Meechy Darko
Music

Listen to Nyck Caution's New Single "Famiglia" feat. Meechy Darko

"Famiglia" is set to appear on Nyck Caution's new EP, 'Open Flame,' a five-song project that will drop a the end of the month on Pre Era records.

Xavier Hamilton2202 days ago
Beast Coast
Music

Beast Coast Share Video for "Distance"

Back in May, Pro Era, Flatbush Zombies, and the Underachievers came together for their debut project as Beast Coast.

Joe Price2565 days ago
Beast Coast "Escape From New York"
Music

Stream Beast Coast's First Full-Length Project, 'Escape From New York'

The hip-hop supergroup will kick off their North American tour this summer.

Joshua Espinoza2613 days ago
beast
Music

Beast Coast Shares "Snow in the Stadium" Produced by Erick the Architect

The collective's debut album 'Escape From New York' is out Friday.

Trace William Cowen2615 days ago
Beast Coast 'Rap City'
Music

Watch Beast Coast's Big Tigger-Hosted Basement Cypher

Big Tigger returned for a special throwback tribute to 'Rap City' as Beast Coast readies its studio album.

Joshua Espinoza2627 days ago
left hand
Music

Beast Coast Drops "Left Hand" Video

Levi Turner directs the video for the collective's first official single.

Trace William Cowen2643 days ago
joey badass
Music

Joey Badass Wishes People Would Have Praised Nipsey Hussle More While He Was Alive

"It’s extremely important that you show appreciation for your favorite artists, your favorite people, your favorite friends, your favorite family members."

Alex Galbraith2650 days ago
Beast Coast "Coast Clear"
Music

Beast Coast Deliver "Coast Clear" Single Off Forthcoming Album

The hip-hop collective will kick off their North American tour soon.

Joshua Espinoza2655 days ago
Zeltron vs. Zombies
Music

Livestream 'Zeltron v. Zombies,' the Wrestling-Inspired Rap Battle f/ Denzel Curry and Flatbush Zombies

The rappers will exchange blows over five rounds of music performances.

Joshua Espinoza2801 days ago
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Powers Pleasant
Music

Powers Pleasant Teams Up With Denzel Curry, IDK, Zombie Juice, and Zillakami for "Please Forgive"

"Please Forgive" follows Powers Pleasant's debut single "Pull Up."

BJosephs2832 days ago

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