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Michael Keaton Fans Celebrate Actor’s Appearance as Batman in ‘The Flash’ Trailer Starring Ezra Miller
As expected, this year's Super Bowl was stacked with a number of big trailer moments, including a Michael Keaton-featuring spot for 'The Flash.'Trace William Cowen
We finally got our first look at Michael Keaton reprising his role as Bruce Wayne, after images emerged from the London set of 'The Flash' over the weekend.Brenton Blanchet
Does Zack Snyder's Justice League live up to the hype? Here's everything that does and doesn't in the DC Comics tent pole film.Justin Davis